Sonu Sood’s success mantra now officially out 

Monika Monalisa By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: What gives way to success? Find out in this podcast series featuring artists like actor Sonu Sood, standup comedian Sumukhi Suresh, and actor Kubbra Sait, who share the principles that have got them to where they are.

They’ve often been seen on stage making people laugh but this time artistes Saad Khan and Darius Sunawala are reinventing themselves with a new podcast series, My 3 Secrets To Success. Co-produced by Khan’s company, FirstAction, the series features prominent personalities – Sonu Sood, Sumukhi Suresh, Kubbra Sait – who will share nuggets on their success, its definitions, evolution, and the three principles that have led them to what they are today.

After being director, entrepreneur and theatre artiste, this podcast will showcase a different side to Khan who is all set to don the avatar of producer. While there are a whole lot of self-help podcasts in the market, how different are these 20-minute-long episodes going to be? According to Sunawala, this is a whole new concept.

“But what makes it different is that it will be engaging and entertaining at the same time. Yes, the content on success stories is not unique, however, the journey of each person stays dynamic and relevant at any point,” feels Sunawala. Apart from it being a project of passion, it is also a preferred subject if they plan to look at corporate investors in the future, he adds.

A prominent voice on the audio platform, it might come as a surprise to many that Sunawala is not interviewing the guests. “I wanted a voice who people today can relate to. Unfortunately, I am not the one. It’s being hosted by Harshita Gupta,” he adds. The lockdown saw the birth of many podcast series. “The credit of the popularity of podcasts go to the pandemic.

(The podcast is available on Amazon Audible)