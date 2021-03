By Express News Service

Abhishek Bachchan’s upcoming film, The Big Bull, co-starring Ileana DCruz, will have a direct-to-OTT release on April 8. Bagged by Disney+ Hotstar,

The Big Bull is bankrolled by Ajay Devgn. Sharing a teaser of the film on social media, Ajay wrote, “Introducing The Big Bull... The mother of all scams!!! Trailer out on March 19. The Big Bull releasing on April 8 only on Disney+ Hotstar VIP, stay tuned!"