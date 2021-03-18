Kangana Ranaut starts filming for next, Tejas

By Express News Service

Kangana Ranaut has started shooting for her upcoming film Tejas directed by Sarvesh Mewara. The Panga actor took to Twitter to share the news and posted snaps from Rajasthan, where the shooting is scheduled to take place.

“This morning off to work, thank you team #Tejas for saving the hassle of long drives, while I look at this terrain, I wonder Rajasthan got a raw deal in terms of nature and it’s resources yet they emerged as the strongest, culturally n aesthetically richest and evolved people,” she wrote. The news comes after Kangana announced the completion of the Delhi schedule on Monday.

Tejas marks the feature film debut of Sarvesh Mewara. Meanwhile, Kangana will be seen in the upcoming Jayalalithaa-biopic Thalaivi directed by AL Vijay and the action-drama Dhaakad directed by Razneesh Ghai.

