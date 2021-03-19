STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Dibakar Banerjee reunites with Ekta Kapoor for 'LSD 2'

The 2010 film featured three separate but interlinked stories about honour killing, an MMS scandal and sting operations.

Published: 19th March 2021

Bollywood filmmaker Dibakar Banerjee

Bollywood filmmaker Dibakar Banerjee (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Dibakar Banerjee and producer Ekta Kapoor are teaming up again after over a decade for the sequel of their critically-acclaimed drama "Love Sex Aur Dhokha".

The 2010 film, which starred Nushrat Bharucha, Rajkummar Rao, Anshuman Jha, Neha Chauhan, Amit Sial, Herry Tangri and Ashish Sharma, featured three separate but interlinked stories about honour killing, an MMS scandal and sting operations.

The film, that paved the way for unconventional storytelling in new age Indian cinema, clocked 11 years on Friday and the makers are hopeful to take the legacy forward with the second part.

Banerjee said Kapoor has been a game changer in the way narrative is being consumed in India and he is hopeful their second collaboration will be an unpredictable and a thrilling roller coaster ride.

"'LSD' was a moment of change in our lives captured through the voice of technology that was changing our souls. A decade later another wave of technology is changing the way we think, dream, live, love and hate. We are changing again into something we don't quite know. 'LSD 2' will be a journey into those unknown depths," Banerjee said in a statement.

The 51-year-old director added that "LSD 2" won't cater to the family audience.

"It may be something we scare ourselves at night with. It could be a mirror of what we are becoming." Kapoor said "LSD" is best remembered for its riveting storytelling and with the sequel they aim to recreate the same magic.

"Dibakar's craft and storytelling prowess is superlative and I am thrilled to associate with him yet again. We are hopeful to recreate the magic this time around as well and hope that the audience will laud and appreciate 'LSD 2' as much as they did the first part," she said.

The film will be produced by Dibakar Banerjee Productions and Cult Movies, the new division started by Kapoor to promote edgy stories.

"LSD 2" is the second project being produced under the banner after Anurag Kashyap's thriller movie "Dobaaraa", starring Taapsee Pannu.

