Actor Dharmendra receives first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

In the clip, the veteran star also asked people to continue wearing masks, maintain social distancing and follow other COVID-19 safety protocols.

Published: 20th March 2021 05:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2021 05:02 PM   |  A+A-

Veteran actor Dharmendra.

Veteran actor Dharmendra. (Photo | File)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Veteran actor Dharmendra has received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

The 85-year-old actor shared the news of his vaccination on Twitter and urged his followers on the microblogging site to get the shot.

"It's definitely not a show off but to inspire you all. Friends, please take care," Dharmendra wrote alongside a short video of him getting vaccinated.

In the clip, the veteran star also asked people to continue wearing masks, maintain social distancing and follow other COVID-19 safety protocols. Earlier this month, Dharmendra's actor-politician wife Hema Malini too received the first jab of COVID-19 vaccine at a hospital here.

Indian celebrities including Mohanlal, Paresh Rawal, Jeetendra, Kamal Haasan, Nagarjuna, Anupam Kher, Satish Shah, Neena Gupta, filmmaker Rakesh Roshan, and comedian Johnny Lever have got vaccinated.

On March 1, the government launched the nationwide vaccination drive for everyone above 60 years of age and those aged between 45-59 years of age with co-morbidities.

