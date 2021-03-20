STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

TV actor Mandar Chandwadkar tests positive for COVID-19

the 44-year-old actor thanked all his well wishers for their prayers and urged everyone to wear masks.

Published: 20th March 2021 07:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2021 07:08 PM   |  A+A-

COVID testing

The actor said he is asymptomatic, healthy and fit, and under home quarantine. (File Photo)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor Mandar Chandwadkar, best known for featuring as Bhide in the popular show "Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah", on Saturday said he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

In a video message on Instagram, the actor said he is asymptomatic, healthy and fit, and under home quarantine.

"I have self-isolated. I am under home quarantine. I am following all the rules advised by the doctor and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)," he said.

The 44-year-old actor thanked all his well wishers for their prayers and urged everyone to wear masks, maintain social distancing and follow the COVID-19 guidelines.

"Guys do take care of yourself plz plz wear mask and maintain social distance. I am asymptomatic and shall resume work very soon. Till then take care and be safe," he captioned the post.

On Friday, Mumbai reported the highest spike of 3,062 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, taking its caseload to 3,55,897, the BMC said.

The death toll increased to 11,565 after 10 more fatalities.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mandar Chandwadkar CORONAVIRUS
India Matters
Ahead of polls, Lok Sabha passes Bill to group seven Tamil Nadu sub-sects
The state board exam will be conducted with strict adherence to Covid standard operating procedures, the order said ( File photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
After COVID-19 spike, Tamil Nadu schools to close for students in Class 9, 10 and 11
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Pandemic ate into household savings in a big way in July-September 2020: RBI
Workers consider Katta a sacred structure and do not wear footwear while building it. They offer toddy and prayers to the local deity after completion for the strength of the structure. (Photo | EPS)
'Katta' idea: How an arid Kerala village checked water for irrigation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala (File photo| EPS)
INTERVIEW| Strong anti-LDF sentiment exists in Kerala: Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 at a market place. (Photo | AP)
Daily average COVID-19 deaths in India rise up by 50% in a week 
Gallery
Blood trickles down the face of an oracle after she cut her head with a sword as a sacrificial offering at Sree Kurumba Bhagavathy Temple in Kodungallur, as part of the Bharani festival. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Elections, exams and agitations, all amidst COVID fight: Here are the best pictures of the week
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp