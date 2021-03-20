TV actor Mandar Chandwadkar tests positive for COVID-19

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor Mandar Chandwadkar, best known for featuring as Bhide in the popular show "Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah", on Saturday said he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

In a video message on Instagram, the actor said he is asymptomatic, healthy and fit, and under home quarantine.

"I have self-isolated. I am under home quarantine. I am following all the rules advised by the doctor and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)," he said.

The 44-year-old actor thanked all his well wishers for their prayers and urged everyone to wear masks, maintain social distancing and follow the COVID-19 guidelines.

"Guys do take care of yourself plz plz wear mask and maintain social distance. I am asymptomatic and shall resume work very soon. Till then take care and be safe," he captioned the post.

On Friday, Mumbai reported the highest spike of 3,062 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, taking its caseload to 3,55,897, the BMC said.

The death toll increased to 11,565 after 10 more fatalities.