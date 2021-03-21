STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Rani Mukerji announces new film 'Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway' on her birthday

There could have been no better way to celebrate my birthday today than announce this really important film, he said.

Published: 21st March 2021 03:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2021 03:00 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actress Rani Mukerji

Bollywood actress Rani Mukerji (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Rani Mukerji is all set to feature in a new film titled 'Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway'. The film was announced on her 43rd birthday on Sunday.

'Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway' talks about a mother's battle against a country. Currently in the pre-production stage, the film will be helmed by Ashima Chibber.

Talking about the film, Rani Mukerji said: "There could have been no better way to celebrate my birthday today than announce this really important film. In my 25th year in cinema, I have possibly signed one of the most special and significant films of my career. 'Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway' is a story of true human resilience and it is a film that is dedicated to all the mothers out there."

"It is a pleasure to creatively collaborate with Nikkhil Advani, whom I have known since 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai'. To partner with Ashima Chibber, my director, is something I am looking forward to. Chibber's vision for the film and intent with this project has truly bowled me over. This is a powerful story of a woman that needs to be told," she added.

The film backed by Zee Studios and Emmay Entertainment is expected to hit the floors soon.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rani Mukerji
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Photo | Sindhu Chandrasekaran)
What a Covid-19 second wave will mean for your money
Representational Image.
Japan registers 1st possible case of mother-to-newborn Covid transmission
For representational purpose.
Encashment of cheques will be hassle-free from September 30: RBI
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Aadhaar not mandatory for life certificate: Centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala (File photo| EPS)
INTERVIEW| Strong anti-LDF sentiment exists in Kerala: Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 at a market place. (Photo | AP)
Daily average COVID-19 deaths in India rise up by 50% in a week 
Gallery
The 67th National Film Awards declared winners on Monday. Many well-known south Indian stars made the list with Priyadarshan's latest winning Best Feature film and Dhanush winning Best Actor.
67th National Film Awards: Dhanush, Kangana Ranaut, Manoj Bajpayee win big
People stand at a washed out section of road at Port Stephens, 200 kilometers north of Sydney, Australia. People across New South Wales have been warned to expect intense rain and potentially life-threatening flooding, with Sydney predicted to be deluged with up to 200 millimeters of rain in one day. (Photo | AP)
Relentless rainfall in Australia causes worst flooding of decades
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp