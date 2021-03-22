67th National Film Awards: Sushant Singh Rajput's 'Chhichhore' wins Best Hindi Feature Film

By Online Desk

'Chhichhore', starring late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, was awarded the Best Feature Film in Hindi at the 67th National Film Awards.

After being delayed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic, the awards were announced in Delhi's National Media Centre on Monday.

'Chhichhore' directed by Nitesh Tiwari also stars Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Sharma.

Sushant essayed the role of Anni, a boy who doesn't have the courage to face girls, especially Maya, played by Shraddha. The other characters that the audiences are sure to enjoy watching onscreen are that of Sexa and Mummy, portrayed by Varun and Tushar, respectively.

The gang, who get separated after college, reunite years later in a hospital when one of their friends meets with an accident.

Check out the Best Feature Films in the other languages:

Special Mention: Biryani (Malayalam), Jonaki Porua (Assamese), Lata Bhagwan Kare (Marathi), Picasso (Marathi)

Best Tulu Film: Pingara

Best Telugu Film: Jersey

Best Tamil Film: Asuran

Best Malayalam Film: Kalla Nottam

Best Kannada Film: Akshi

Best Bengali Film: Gumnaami

