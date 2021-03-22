STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
67th National Film Awards: Sushant Singh Rajput's 'Chhichhore' wins Best Hindi Feature Film

After being delayed indefinitely due to the pandemic, the awards were announced in Delhi's National Media Centre on Monday. 

Chhichhore poster

Chhichhore poster

'Chhichhore', starring late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, was awarded the Best Feature Film in Hindi at the 67th National Film Awards.

'Chhichhore' directed by Nitesh Tiwari also stars Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Sharma.

Sushant essayed the role of Anni, a boy who doesn't have the courage to face girls, especially Maya, played by Shraddha. The other characters that the audiences are sure to enjoy watching onscreen are that of Sexa and Mummy, portrayed by Varun and Tushar, respectively.

The gang, who get separated after college, reunite years later in a hospital when one of their friends meets with an accident.

Check out the Best Feature Films in the other languages: 

Special Mention: Biryani (Malayalam), Jonaki Porua (Assamese), Lata Bhagwan Kare (Marathi), Picasso (Marathi)

Best Tulu Film: Pingara
Best Telugu Film: Jersey
Best Tamil Film: Asuran
Best Malayalam Film: Kalla Nottam
Best Kannada Film: Akshi
Best Hindi Film: Chhichhore
Best Bengali Film: Gumnaami

The list is being updated. 

