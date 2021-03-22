Finished 'neend ka quota' during lockdown: Prateik Babbar

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actor Prateik Babbar, who is currently seen in the web series "Chakravyuh: An Inspector Virkar Crime Thriller" and the feature film "Mumbai Saga", says lockdown offered him a much-needed refuelling.

"I think the pause that we all took during lockdown, actually worked in my favour, if I may say, because I was working, shooting many projects in the last three years before lockdown started. So, my body was not getting enough rest that was required," Prateik told IANS.

"I think during lockdown main apna neend ka qouta pura kar liya (completed my quota of sleep)," he laughed.

The actor recently finished shooting Madhur Bhandarkar's upcoming film 'India Lockdown'.

"It is a very special story that shows how during lockdown people from different walks of life survived. I play a very interesting character. We are done with the shooting of the film and the post-production will start soon," shared the actor.

Prateik has often stepped away from lead role to essay character roles in ensemble cast projects such as "Baaghi 2", "Mulk", "Chhichhore", or "Mumbai Saga" among others. The actor will be seen in similar roles in upcoming films like "Brahmastra" and "Bachchan Pandey".

He claims he never feels overshadowed while sharing screen space with superstars?

"I never feel overshadowed by other actors when I share screen space because I have always been one of those actors who is interested in making the scene magical. I will focus on how we can create something that will make the audience engage with my character," he said.

"Having said that, yes, that thought of getting overshadowed does cross my mind, but I never feel bogged down by it," Prateik signed off.