STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Finished 'neend ka quota' during lockdown: Prateik Babbar

Bollywood actor Prateik Babbar recently finished shooting Madhur Bhandarkar's upcoming film 'India Lockdown'.

Published: 22nd March 2021 02:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2021 02:50 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Prateik Babbar

Bollywood actor Prateik Babbar (Photo | Prateik Babbar Instagram)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actor Prateik Babbar, who is currently seen in the web series "Chakravyuh: An Inspector Virkar Crime Thriller" and the feature film "Mumbai Saga", says lockdown offered him a much-needed refuelling.

"I think the pause that we all took during lockdown, actually worked in my favour, if I may say, because I was working, shooting many projects in the last three years before lockdown started. So, my body was not getting enough rest that was required," Prateik told IANS.

"I think during lockdown main apna neend ka qouta pura kar liya (completed my quota of sleep)," he laughed.

The actor recently finished shooting Madhur Bhandarkar's upcoming film 'India Lockdown'.

"It is a very special story that shows how during lockdown people from different walks of life survived. I play a very interesting character. We are done with the shooting of the film and the post-production will start soon," shared the actor.

Prateik has often stepped away from lead role to essay character roles in ensemble cast projects such as "Baaghi 2", "Mulk", "Chhichhore", or "Mumbai Saga" among others. The actor will be seen in similar roles in upcoming films like "Brahmastra" and "Bachchan Pandey".

He claims he never feels overshadowed while sharing screen space with superstars?

"I never feel overshadowed by other actors when I share screen space because I have always been one of those actors who is interested in making the scene magical. I will focus on how we can create something that will make the audience engage with my character," he said.

"Having said that, yes, that thought of getting overshadowed does cross my mind, but I never feel bogged down by it," Prateik signed off.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Prateik Babbar Chakravyuh Mumbai Saga Coronavirus lockdown
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
All those above 45 years of age can get vaccinated from April 1: Javadekar
Father Stan Swamy. (Photo | Free Stan Swamy Twitter)
Stan Swamy had conspired with Maoists to overthrow government: Court
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Greater Hyderabad region sees over 100 COVID cases for first time in 2021
Bharath PN at the Dal lake in Srinagar (Photo | Special arrangement)
Kanyakumari to Kashmir: Karnataka man walks 4,000 km to honour Covid warriors

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Aadirajaram canvassing for votes | Express
AIADMK chose me as I have potential to win against MK Stalin: Aadirajaram
People stand at a washed out section of road at Port Stephens, 200 kilometers north of Sydney, Australia. People across New South Wales have been warned to expect intense rain and potentially life-threatening flooding, with Sydney predicted to be deluged with up to 200 millimeters of rain in one day. (Photo | AP)
'Catastrophic' Australia floods: 'One in a 100 year' kind of deluge
Gallery
The 67th National Film Awards declared winners on Monday. Many well-known south Indian stars made the list with Priyadarshan's latest winning Best Feature film and Dhanush winning Best Actor.
67th National Film Awards: Dhanush, Kangana Ranaut, Manoj Bajpayee win big
People stand at a washed out section of road at Port Stephens, 200 kilometers north of Sydney, Australia. People across New South Wales have been warned to expect intense rain and potentially life-threatening flooding, with Sydney predicted to be deluged with up to 200 millimeters of rain in one day. (Photo | AP)
Relentless rainfall in Australia causes worst flooding of decades
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp