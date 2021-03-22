STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

I am known as Tiger's father, which makes me feel proud: Jackie Shroff

Veteran actor Jackie Shroff says being known as new-age Bollywood star Tiger Shroff's father makes him feel really proud.

Published: 22nd March 2021 02:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2021 02:26 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff with his father and veteran actor Jackie Shroff

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff with his father and veteran actor Jackie Shroff (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Veteran actor Jackie Shroff says being known as new-age Bollywood star Tiger Shroff's father makes him feel really proud.

"I am so proud of him. In fact, he has inspired me to keep myself as healthy as possible and he inspires a lot of children to keep their health strong. I am so happy, God has been really kind and people who love him have been so kind. I've got a boost in my life and career also. I am known as Tiger's father, which makes me feel really proud of him," Jackie Shroff told IANS.

"I am stating a fact, dear. I'm actually called Tiger Shroff ka pappa by kids. He has a lot of tiny fans who recognise me that way," the actor said with a hearty laughter.

Jackie will soon be seen in the sci-fi comedy web series "OK Computer". Talking about his character in the Disney+ Hotstar series, he said: "My character is someone who believes in nature and has given up his clothes. He just wants green cover around him, as many trees as possible. He doesn't like robots and is against them. He just wants to go back to nature."

Quizzed about the interference of technology in our day to day lives, the actor replied: "Looking into each other's eyes have gone. We are most of the times looking down at our laptops. All information is so easily available. People have forgotten to do basic counting like two into two, and depend on calculators and computers. But then, definitely technology has made us reach Mars at minimal cost."

"I feel, we should go to Mars but we have to make sure that drinking water does not disappear from earth so that we have to go around looking for that in the Moon or Mars," he added.

With OTT platforms gaining popularity with each passing day, can the digital platform replace cinema halls in the future? "It (OTT) has changed the way people watch programs. There are people who definitely sit and watch for 8 hours non-stop! But today if a street play is happening, I'll find 50-100 people standing and watching it. So from street play to OTT, entertainment will grip viewers. There will be audience for all kinds of entertainment, be it street play, OTT or morning shows at halls and regional films," said Jackie.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jackie Shroff Tiger Shroff
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
All those above 45 years of age can get vaccinated from April 1: Javadekar
Father Stan Swamy. (Photo | Free Stan Swamy Twitter)
Stan Swamy had conspired with Maoists to overthrow government: Court
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Greater Hyderabad region sees over 100 COVID cases for first time in 2021
Bharath PN at the Dal lake in Srinagar (Photo | Special arrangement)
Kanyakumari to Kashmir: Karnataka man walks 4,000 km to honour Covid warriors

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Aadirajaram canvassing for votes | Express
AIADMK chose me as I have potential to win against MK Stalin: Aadirajaram
People stand at a washed out section of road at Port Stephens, 200 kilometers north of Sydney, Australia. People across New South Wales have been warned to expect intense rain and potentially life-threatening flooding, with Sydney predicted to be deluged with up to 200 millimeters of rain in one day. (Photo | AP)
'Catastrophic' Australia floods: 'One in a 100 year' kind of deluge
Gallery
The 67th National Film Awards declared winners on Monday. Many well-known south Indian stars made the list with Priyadarshan's latest winning Best Feature film and Dhanush winning Best Actor.
67th National Film Awards: Dhanush, Kangana Ranaut, Manoj Bajpayee win big
People stand at a washed out section of road at Port Stephens, 200 kilometers north of Sydney, Australia. People across New South Wales have been warned to expect intense rain and potentially life-threatening flooding, with Sydney predicted to be deluged with up to 200 millimeters of rain in one day. (Photo | AP)
Relentless rainfall in Australia causes worst flooding of decades
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp