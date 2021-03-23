STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

I'm platform agnostic: Ananya Panday on venturing into digital space

The actor is looking forward to the release of sports drama "Liger", in which she stars opposite Vijay Deverakonda.

Published: 23rd March 2021 04:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2021 04:25 PM   |  A+A-

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday ( Photo | Instagram)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Actor Ananya Panday says she would love to foray into the digital space as she believes in telling stories, regardless of the medium.

The "Student of the Year 2" actor said the streamers have been a blessing amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"I'm looking forward to doing something in a digital space.

As an audience member, I have only watched interesting things online like 'Ludo', 'Paatal Lok', 'The Crown', 'The Queen's Gambit', etc.

"There are such lovely stories to tell. As an actor. I'm quite platform agnostic. I'm ok with my work coming out on the big screen or even on a smaller screen as long as it reaches the right audience," Panday told PTI.

The actor is looking forward to the release of sports drama "Liger", in which she stars opposite Vijay Deverakonda, and Shakun Batra's untitled relationship drama, also featuring Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Dhairya Karwa.

Panday said she feels fortunate to be working on two contrasting projects.

"These films are different from anything I've done before. The genre of Shakun's film itself is new in our industry. People are going to be very interested in something like that. And 'Liger' is a super fun entertainer with lots of songs, action, drama and comedy.

It's a full package," the actor said.

Panday was all praise for her co-stars of both the upcoming films.

"I'm a big fan of Vijay's work. He is a great actor, wonderful person. I had a great time working with him.

Deepika, Sid, Dhairya and Shakun, we all have become like family.

"We get along each other very well. It feels like home wherever I'm with them. I'm blessed to work with such lovely people," she added.

On Sunday, Panday brought down the curtain at the grand finale of the FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ananya Panday Student of the year 2
India Matters
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)
Jagan govt backs March 26 Bharat Bandh; offices, RTS buses after 1 pm 
Union Home Minister Amit Shah at a poll rally (Photo | PTI)
CAA will not to be implemented before July, Lok Sabha told
Elderly people queue up to get immunised against Covid-19 in Tirupati | Madhav K
Test-track-treat: Centre’s new guidelines to states amid rise in Covid cases
India all-rounder Krunal Pandya (Photo | AP)
Kept dad's bag in dressing room, he will always be with us: Krunal and Hardik

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Aadirajaram canvassing for votes | Express
AIADMK chose me as I have potential to win against MK Stalin: Adirajaram
People stand at a washed out section of road at Port Stephens, 200 kilometers north of Sydney, Australia. People across New South Wales have been warned to expect intense rain and potentially life-threatening flooding, with Sydney predicted to be deluged with up to 200 millimeters of rain in one day. (Photo | AP)
'Catastrophic' Australia floods: 'One in a 100 year' kind of deluge
Gallery
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates
The 67th National Film Awards declared winners on Monday. Many well-known south Indian stars made the list with Priyadarshan's latest winning Best Feature film and Dhanush winning Best Actor.
67th National Film Awards: Dhanush, Kangana Ranaut, Manoj Bajpayee win big
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp