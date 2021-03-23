STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Shahid Kapoor congratulates 'Jersey' team for their win at National Film Awards

Released in the year 2019, 'Jersey' starring Telugu superstar Nani and Shraddha Srinath was directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri and produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi.

Published: 23rd March 2021 02:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2021 02:44 PM   |  A+A-

Shahid Kapoor

Actor Shahid Kapoor (File | AFP)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor on Tuesday congratulated the team of the hit Telegu sports drama 'Jersey' for bagging two honours at the National Film Awards that were announced on Monday evening.

The 'Haider' actor, who will be playing the lead in the upcoming Hindi remake of the film, took to his Instagram handle and shared a congratulatory post for the entire team of 'Jersey' along with the movie's poster, for winning the honours at the 67th National Film Awards.

He wrote, "Huge congratulations to the entire team. Thanks for the extra pressure."

Released in the year 2019, 'Jersey' starring Telugu superstar Nani and Shraddha Srinath was directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri and produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi under the banner of Sithara Entertainments. The sports drama won the Best Feature Film award in Telugu, while its editor Naveen Nooli won an award for Best Editing for 'Jersey'.

In the movie's Hindi remake Shahid will be seen essaying the role of a cricket player. He had recently wrapped up shooting for the film which also features actors Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur, among others.

Apart from 'Jersey', Shahid is set to star in filmmakers Raj and DK's upcoming OTT project which will also feature actor Raashi Khanna. 

