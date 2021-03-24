STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Alternate media gave me due recognition: 'DUDE' director Ambrish Verma

This detective drama also has a slice of life humour.

Published: 24th March 2021 08:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2021 08:33 AM   |  A+A-

The series features new gen actors, performers and social influencers, and stars and is directed by Ambrish Verma

By Nikita Sharma
Express News Service

From a scribble on a diary page two years back, DUDE – written and directed by Ambrish Verma – turned into a fiveepisode series. The last episode of the series will be released on YouTube’s Alright channel today (Wednesday). “DUDE is an acronym for the name of the protagonist’s father Detective Umesh Dhamija (DUD), which later became DUDE. So when his father retires from the detective agency, the protagonist is called DUDE junior,” shares Verma, who has previously played the lead in web series Wrong Number and Backpackers.

This detective drama also has a slice of life humour. Verma says, “The plot is about the protagonist who is solving his last case, and why it is his last case. DUDE also runs parallel to the detective’s (dude) professional and private life, where he is dealing with the mystery of his mother leaving him when he was a kid.” A joint production by Rusk Media and Jio Studios, the series features new gen actors, performers and social influencers such as Siddharth Bhardwaj, Arun Kushwaha, Shibani Bedi, Apoorva Arora, Rakesh Bedi,Sudhir Chaubessy, Lokesh Mittal, Geeta Bisht, Yashpal Saini, and Monika Mishra, with Verma in the lead. Verma always wanted to write a detective-based script.

“Not necessarily like the one in DUDE. My idea was: a middle- age detective without any aptitude of becoming a detective, and in a toxic relationship with his family. However, the idea shifted to the relationship between mother and son. Acccording to me, it is the most pious and unexplored relationship. So, I merged the motherson relationship with the detective story,” adds the 28-year-old, who has 72.6k followers on his Instagram. This is his second attempt as a writer and director, with the first being a short film tilted The Luckiest Man in the World that had released on Timeliners in 2019. But Verma’s first love was acting and he was always inclined towards dancing since a young age.

“It is why I always wanted to be in Mumbai. After completing an MBA in Marketing from the Management Development Institute (MDI) in Gurugram, I got a chance to work with an English daily. To ensure that, I even switched place with one of my colleagues, who was a single child and wanted to be with his mother in Delhi after her retirement,” adds Verma, who is from Gurugram. He joined a weekend theatre group, and it turned out well for him. “Post that, I started working with TVF in their marketing team. In 2019, I quit TVF because I wanted to devote my time to writing and acting,” he adds.

Alternate media such as YouTube has given him the due recognition, which is very difficult to receive from traditional media platforms. “Just like IPL created a middle ground for national and international cricket, digital media is also proving to be a middle ground for entertainment. My experience with the alternate media has been phenomenal, but it was challenging as well because I had no money when I had left the job in 2019,” he adds. What is the role of a person who becomes a social figure, like an actor? “I feel it becomes my duty to have a moral compass, and provide quality content that also works towards the betterment of society,” he concludes.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
DUDE movie Ambrish Verma DUDE
India Matters
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)
Jagan govt backs March 26 Bharat Bandh; offices, RTS buses after 1 pm 
Union Home Minister Amit Shah at a poll rally (Photo | PTI)
CAA will not to be implemented before July, Lok Sabha told
Elderly people queue up to get immunised against Covid-19 in Tirupati | Madhav K
Test-track-treat: Centre’s new guidelines to states amid rise in Covid cases
India all-rounder Krunal Pandya (Photo | AP)
Kept dad's bag in dressing room, he will always be with us: Krunal and Hardik

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Aadirajaram canvassing for votes | Express
AIADMK chose me as I have potential to win against MK Stalin: Adirajaram
People stand at a washed out section of road at Port Stephens, 200 kilometers north of Sydney, Australia. People across New South Wales have been warned to expect intense rain and potentially life-threatening flooding, with Sydney predicted to be deluged with up to 200 millimeters of rain in one day. (Photo | AP)
'Catastrophic' Australia floods: 'One in a 100 year' kind of deluge
Gallery
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates
The 67th National Film Awards declared winners on Monday. Many well-known south Indian stars made the list with Priyadarshan's latest winning Best Feature film and Dhanush winning Best Actor.
67th National Film Awards: Dhanush, Kangana Ranaut, Manoj Bajpayee win big
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp