'Mumbai Saga' fifth-day collection: John Abraham-starrer mints Rs 1.47 crore

Published: 24th March 2021 03:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2021 03:11 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actors John Abraham

Bollywood actor John Abraham in a still form Mumbai Saga. (Photo | YoutTube Screengrab)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Bollywood actors John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi's latest film 'Mumbai Saga', which hit the theatres on Friday, minted Rs 1.47 crores on the fifth day of its release.

Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the box office collection of the movie on his Twitter handle.

He tweeted, "#MumbaiSaga remains steady on Day 5... In fact, Day 5 is almost at par with Day 4... Fri 2.82 cr, Sat 2.40 cr, Sun 3.52 cr, Mon 1.49 cr, Tue 1.47 cr. Total: Rs 11.70 cr. #India biz."

The film raked in Rs 2.82 crores on its opening day and registered similar numbers on Saturday, minting Rs 2.40 crores. The gangster drama witnessed an uptick in the collection on Sunday, earning Rs 3.52 crores. However, the movie reported a decline in numbers on Monday and Tuesday, raking in Rs 1.49 crores and Rs 1.47 crores, respectively.

The movie, which also stars Suniel Shetty, Kajal Aggarwal, Rohit Roy, among many others, had a smaller weekend opening than the previous release 'Roohi'. However, 'Roohi' also enjoyed an added day to its weekend due to the Maha Shivratri festival as the film released on a Thursday instead of Friday.

Set in the 1980s and 1990s, 'Mumbai Saga' is helmed by Sanjay Gupta, who has previously directed films like 'Kaabil', 'Shootout at Wadala' and 'Kaante'.

The gangster drama has been produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Anuradha Gupta, and Sangeeta Ahir.

'Roohi' and 'Mumbai Saga' became the major films to release theatrically after the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting allowed cinema halls nationwide to operate at full capacity from February 1 with COVID-19 safety protocols put in place.

Other upcoming movies include Parineeti Chopra-starrer 'Saina', based on the life of the ace badminton player Saina Nehwal. The film will be out on April 26. Akshay Kumar's much-awaited actioner 'Sooryavanshi', directed by Rohit Shetty, is set to arrive in theatres on April 30.

