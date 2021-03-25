Actor R Madhavan testes positive for COVID-19, says 'all is well'

By Online Desk

Actor R Madhavan tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday. The 50-year-old actor took to Twitter and gave the health update to his fans, referencing his film "3 Idiots".

He wrote, "Farhan has to follow Rancho and Virus has always been there after us but this time he bloody caught up. But all is well".

His co-star Aamir Khan who essayed the character of Rancho had tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday.

Recently, several other Bollywood celebrities, including Kartik Aaryan, Manoj Bajpayee, Ranbir Kapoor and Satish Kaushik contracted the virus.