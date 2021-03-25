STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Actor Ranbir Kapoor recovers from COVID-19

Ranbir Kapoor's actor-mother Neetu Kapoor had informed his fans that the 38-year-old actor had tested positive for the virus and was under self-quarantine.

Ranbir Kapoor

Actor Ranbir Kapoor (PTI File Photo)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor Ranbir Kapoor has recovered from COVID-19 and is doing well, his paternal uncle and veteran actor Randhir Kapoor said on Thursday.

On March 9, Ranbir Kapoor's actor-mother Neetu Kapoor had informed his fans that the 38-year-old actor had tested positive for the virus and was under self-quarantine.

"Ranbir is absolutely fine now. He is alright. I have met him," Randhir Kapoor told PTI, adding he was unaware when his nephew tested negative for COVID-19.

Speculation over Ranbir Kapoor's health status arose when his sister and jewellery designer Riddhima Kapoor Sahni posted their picture from the 11-month prayer meet for their later father, veteran actor Rishi Kapoor on Thursday.

"Always watching over us. We miss you," Sahni captioned their photo on Instagram and tagged their mother. Rishi Kapoor passed away last April after a two-year-long battle with leukaemia.

