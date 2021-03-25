STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Farhan Akhtar gives sneak peek into his initial days of training for 'Toofaan'

The film which narrates the story of a boxer marks the second collaboration of Farhan with Rakeysh after the massive success of 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag'.

Published: 25th March 2021

Farhan Akhtar in a still from 'Toofaan'

Farhan Akhtar in a still from 'Toofaan' (Photo| IMDb)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Bollywood actor-director Farhan Akhtar on Thursday gave netizens a glimpse of the preparation he did for his role in the upcoming sports drama 'Toofaan'.

The 'Rock On' actor took to his Instagram handle and shared a video from his early days of training, in which he can be seen practicing punches in the ring with his boxing coach, Drew Neal.

In the caption he wrote, "Let's start at the very beginning .. Throwback to March 2019 and still early days of training in the ring with @drewnealpt who pointed out that I'm still not relaxed in the shoulders and still not moving my feet to good effect.. I'm actually just trying to not sit down between sets (didn't tell Drew that though)."

The forthcoming film will stream on Amazon Prime Video starting May 21, 2021. Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani (Excel Entertainment), Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra (ROMP Pictures), and Farhan, the highly-anticipated sports drama is helmed by Rakeysh.

The film which narrates the story of a boxer marks the second collaboration of Farhan with Rakeysh after the massive success of 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag', the biopic based on Indian athlete Milkha Singh.

The film also stars Paresh Rawal, Supriya Pathak Kapur, Hussain Dalal, Mohan Agashe, and Darshan Kumaar.

The movie was originally scheduled to release in October 2020 but was delayed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. In the film, Farhan will be seen as a national-level boxing player. The movie has been shot across Mumbai at real locations like the Dongri slums and the Gateway Of India.

Apart from acting in and producing 'Toofan', Farhan is also bankrolling the movie 'Sharmaji Namkeen'. The film was stalled due to the unfortunate passing of actor Rishi Kapoor. Reportedly Paresh Rawal would replace the late actor in the film.

Farhan's last on-screen outing was 'The Sky is Pink', where he worked with Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Zaira Wasim, and Rohit Saraf.

