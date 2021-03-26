STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Chehre title track recorded with 107 musicians

The title track of Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi-starrer Chehre will be released soon. Composed by Vishal-Shekhar, the track was recorded with a live orchestra of 107 musicians in Prague. 

Published: 26th March 2021 11:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2021 11:02 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

the Prague Philharmonic Orchestra

“Vishal and I are thrilled to once again have the Prague Philharmonic Orchestra working with us for our song,” Shekhar shared. The duo had previously worked with them on the Om Shanti Om soundtrack. Producer Anand Pandit said,

“The title track has been beautifully composed by Shekhar and it’s an absolutely breathtaking piece of music which perfectly complements the thrill and mystery elements of Chehre. Each note is striking and we thought to enhance it even further with musicians performing live to the track.” 

Chehre is a mystery-thriller directed by Rumy Jafry. The film also stars Annu Kapoor, Krystle D’Souza, Dhritiman Chatterjee, Raghubir Yadav, Siddhanth Kapoor and Rhea Chakraborty. 
 

