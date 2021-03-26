STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Kangana Ranaut leaves for Jaisalmer to resume 'Tejas' shoot

The 'Queen' actor took to her Twitter handle on Friday and shared pictures of herself praying in front of an idol of Lord Ganesha, before leaving for her shoot in Jaisalmer.

Published: 26th March 2021 12:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2021 12:32 PM   |  A+A-

Kangana Ranaut in 'Queen'

Kangana Ranaut in 'Queen' (Photo| IMDb)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut, who recently celebrated her 34th birthday, will now be resuming the shoot for her upcoming movie 'Tejas'. The 'Queen' actor took to her Twitter handle on Friday and shared pictures of herself praying in front of an idol of Lord Ganesha, before leaving for her shoot in Jaisalmer.

Along with the pictures, she tweeted, "It was a very short trip home, now leaving for Jaisalmer for #Tejas shoot, distressed to see COVID cases rise everywhere, praying for everyone's well being .... also thank you for all for all the love and kindness bestowed upon #ThalaiviTrailer."

She had also recently shared her new look for 'Tejas', in which she will be seen playing the role of an Air Force officer. The Indian Air Force was the first of the country's defence forces to induct women into combat roles in 2016. The film takes inspiration from this landmark event.

The 34-year-old star, who recently bagged her fourth National Film Award for the 'Best Actor (female)' category, for her movies 'Manikarnika-The Queen of Jhansi' and 'Panga' feels honoured to play the character of a fighter pilot and had earlier stated, "Very often the sacrifices made by our brave women in uniform go unnoticed by the nation. 'Tejas' is a film where I have the honour of playing the role of one such Air Force pilot who puts country before self."

Looking forward to the movie, she added, "I hope we instill a sense of patriotism and pride in the youth of today with this film. I am looking forward to the journey with Sarvesh and Ronnie on this one." Written and directed by Sarvesh Mewara, 'Tejas' is being bankrolled by RSVP Movies, the production house that had also produced the blockbuster military drama 'Uri: The Surgical Strike'.

Apart from 'Tejas', Kangana will also be seen in 'Thalaivi', the first trailer of which was also unveiled recently. It is a biopic on actor-turned-politician Jayalalithaa. Apart from this she also has 'Dhaakad' and 'Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda' in the pipeline.

Kangana has also signed up to play the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in an upcoming political drama.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kangana Ranaut Tejas Tejas shooting Jaisalmer
India Matters
For representational purpose.
Beware of new WhatsApp scam that offers free gifts on Amazon's 30th anniversary!
A medic administers a COVID-19 vaccine to a senior citizen in Gurugram. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: India records highest single-day rise so far this year, tally at 1,18,46,652
A healthcare worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for the new coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Highest global COVID-19 contact rate in India
Congratulations to #TeamIndia Flag of India for the historic victory and retaining the Border-Gavaskar trophy Trophy We are proud of your excellent performance and the grit & determination displayed by our young players.
Yogasana included in Khelo India Youth Games 2021, says Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tamil Nadu polls: Will ‘Amma’ connection help AIADMK in Radhakrishnan Nagar?
BJP caders gave a rousing reception to K Annamalai, who visited Coimbatore for the first time after joining BJP, on Thursday | U Rakesh Kumar
DMK thrives on religious politics, not BJP: K Annamalai
Gallery
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp