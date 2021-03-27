STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Akshay Kumar shares first look from 'Atrangi Re', pens heartfelt note on wrapping up film

The actor also shared his first look from the film and going by it, one can guess that he might be playing the role of a magician.

Published: 27th March 2021 04:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2021 04:34 PM   |  A+A-

Akshay Kumar in a still from 'Atrangi Re' (Photo | Akshay Kumar, Twitter)

Akshay Kumar in a still from 'Atrangi Re' (Photo | Akshay Kumar, Twitter)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Megastar Akshay Kumar on Saturday wrapped up the shooting for his upcoming film 'Atrangi Re' and penned a thank you note for his co-stars Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush.

The actor also shared his first look from the film and going by it, one can guess that he might be playing the role of a magician.

The 'Good Newwz' star took to Twitter and shared the first look of his character from the forthcoming film.

The photo sees Akshay dressed in a black designer suit and a huge hat as he holds a king of hearts card on his palm. The actor is seen smiling wickedly as he poses for the lens. Akshay seems to bear a look that has an uncanny resemblance to a magician.

The 'Namaste London' star penned a note of gratitude for his co-stars and said, "It's the last day of #AtrangiRe and I can't wait for you'll to experience the magic created by @aanandlrai. Also a big thank you to my co-stars @saraalikhan95 and @dhanushkraja for letting me be a part of this beautiful film. An @arrahman musical. Written by: #HimanshuSharma."

Akshay began shooting for 'Atrangi Re' in December last year. A while back, pictures from the sets of the film in Agra created a splash on the internet. They offered a glimpse into the world of 'Atrangi Re' with Akshay in the avatar of a king and Sara in an all-pink ethnic ensemble.

Directed by Aanand L Rai, the movie is presented by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series, Colour Yellow Productions and Cape of Good Films. 'Atrangi Re' is written by Himanshu Sharma and the musical maestro AR Rahman has composed the album for the film with songs penned by Irshad Kamil.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Akshay Kumar Atrangi Re
India Matters
A health worker interacts with a resident of Dharavi slum during door-to-door screening for COVID-19 testing, in Mumbai (Photo | PTI)
Spike in fresh COVID-19 cases, India records 62,258 new infections
Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)
Covid vaccination FAQs: How soon after the first shot will the immunity develop?
Indian skipper Virat Kohli and England counterpart Jos Butler elbow bump before the start of 2nd ODI. (Photo| ANI)
India vs England 3rd ODI: Strategic shift could be on cards for hosts in series decider
Sonali, the daughter of Chunnu Lal, a cart-vendor in the Nalanda district (Photo | Facebook)
Patna: Cart vendor's daughter tops intermediate examination

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The MV Ever Given was still stuck in the Suez Canal on Saturday | MAXAR via AP
WATCH | Suez Canal remains blocked amid efforts to free stuck vessel
Mental Health The Other Pandemic | Vikram Patel | ThinkEdu Conclave 2021
Gallery
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp