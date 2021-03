Filmfare Awards 2021: 'Thappad' and 'Gulabo Sitabo' emerge as biggest winners, here's complete list

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The star-studded 66th Filmfare Awards on Saturday saw Anubhav Sinha's 'Thappad' recording the most wins with seven awards, followed by 'Gulabo Sitabo', winning six, both emerging as big winners of the evening.

The ceremony which took place at the Goregaon Filmcity, Mumbai concluded with late actor Irrfan Khan bagging the Best Actor (Male) award, for his moving performance in 'Angrezi Medium' and also with the Lifetime Achievement award.

There was a sense of sadness as well as pride when the late actor's name was announced. The evergreen Amitabh Bachchan bagged the Best Actor (Critics) Award.

Alaya F took home the Best Debut (Female) award for her much-appreciated performance in 'Jawaani Jaaneman' while Taapsee Pannu and Tilottama Shome were honoured with the Filmfare Award for Best Actress (Popular) and Filmfare Award for Best Actress (Critics) respectively for their roles in 'Thappad' and 'Sir', both of which were finest movies Hindi cinema has seen in recent times.

Saif Ali Khan and Om Raut, his 'Tanhaji' director, were also among the big winners of the night with Saif taking home the Filmfare Award for Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Male) and Om being commemorated with the Filmfare Award for Best Director.

Here is a complete list of the winners

Best Film: Thappad

Best Film (Critics): Prateek Vats (Eeb Allay Ooo!)

Best Director: Om Raut (Tanhaji - The Unsung Warrior)

Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male): Irrfan Khan (posthomous) (Angrezi Medium)

Best Actor in a Leading Role (Female): Taapsee Pannu (Thappad)

Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male - Critics): Amitabh Bachchan - (Gulabo Sitabo)

Best Actor in a Leading Role (Female - Critics): Tillotama Shome - (Is Love Enough? SIR)

Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Male): Saif Ali Khan (Tanhaji - The Unsung Warrior)

Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Female):Farrokh Jaffar (Gulabo Sitabo)

Best Debutant Actress: Alaya F (Jawaani Jaaneman)

Best Debutant Director: Rajesh Krishnan (Lootcase)

Best Story: Anubhav Sinha and Mrunmayee Lagoo (Thappad)

Best Screenplay: Rohena Gera (Is Love Enough? SIR)

Best Dialogue: Juhi Chaturvedi (Gulabo Sitabo)

Best Cinematography: Avik Mukhopadhayay (Gulabo Sitabo)

Best Editing: Yasha Pushpa Ramchandani (Thappad)

Best VFX: Prasad Sutar from NY VFXWaala (Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior)

Best Action: Ramazan Bulut, RP Yadav (Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior)

Best Music Album: Pritam Chakraborty (Ludo)

Best Lyricist: Gulzar - Chhappak (Chhappak)

Best Singer (Male): Raghav Chaitanya - Ek Tukda Dhoop (Thappad)

Best Singer (Female): Asees Kaur- Malang (Malang)

Best Chereography: Farah Khan for Dil Bechara (Dil Bechara)

Best Background Score: Mangesh Urmila Dhakde (Thappad)

Best Sound Design: Kaamod Kharade (Thappad)

Best Production Design: Manasi Dhruv Mehta (Gulabo Sitabo)

Best Costume Design: Veera Kapur Ee (Gulabo Sitabo)

​Lifetime Achievement Award: Irrfan Khan

Best Short Film (Fiction): Arjun

Best Short Film (Non-Fiction): Backyard Wildlife Sanctuary

Best Short Film (Popular Choice): Devi

Best Short Film Actor: Arnav Abdagire (Arjun)

Best Short Film Actress: Purti Savardekar (The First Wedding)

All in all, though 2020 was a tough year for the film industry still they came together as one to ensure that the magic of cinema would not be extinguished amidst the raging coronavirus pandemic. The 66th edition of the Filmfare Awards was hosted by Riteish Deshmukh, Rajkummar Rao, and Maniesh Paul.