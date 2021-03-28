Irrfan Khan's son Babil criticises scribes who asked if 'he was high' at Filmfare Awards

By ANI

MUMBAI: Late Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan's son Babil Khan on Sunday slammed the seven journalists who asked him if he was "high" during the 66th Filmfare Awards ceremony.

On Saturday evening, Babil collected two awards bestowed to his late father Irrfan Khan; one for Best Actor in a Leading Role for 'Angrezi Medium', and a 'Lifetime Achievement Award' at the 66th Filmfare Awards.

Babil took to his Instagram story and criticised the journalists by sharing a lengthy post.

He wrote, "JUST WANTED TO SHARE WITH YALL THAT I ATTENTENDED (attended) THE FILMFARE AWARDS YESTERDAY AND 7 JOURNALISTS ASKED ME IF I WAS HIGH JUST BECAUSE OF THE SHAPE OF MY EYES. WELL DONE GUYS. GREAT INQUISITIVE RESEARCH THAT YOU HAVE CONDUCTED. [sic]"

"BECAUSE I have been pure natural since I left university. really good job" added Khan.'

Clapping back at the journalists who asked him if he was 'high', he wrote, "you made me feel so nice by telling me that my natural face looked like I was high. thank you so much for that."

Concluding the note with a bittersweet reply, Khan said," I will use that look and make millions in Bollywood."

Babil also posted a couple of pictures and videos showing how he spent quite some time getting ready for the evening.

Irrfan died on April 29 last year in Mumbai at the age of 53 last year after a long battle with cancer.