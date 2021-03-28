STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

New 'Transformers' movie in the works at Paramount Pictures, Angel Manuel Soto to direct

The studio has hired Marco Ramirez, the showrunner of Netflix's Marvel show 'The Defenders', to write the script for the movie.

Published: 28th March 2021 12:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2021 12:52 PM   |  A+A-

A scene from 'Transformers'

A scene from 'Transformers' (File photo| AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Paramount Pictures has started working on a new "Transformers" movie. The studio has hired Marco Ramirez, the showrunner of Netflix's Marvel show "The Defenders", to write the script for the movie, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Filmmaker Angel Manuel Soto, known for 2020 teen drama "Charm City Kings", has also boarded the team as the director.

The project is still in its earliest stages, with Ramirez taking a fresh approach that will not connect to the "Transformers" movies, directed by Michael Bay, or Travis Knight's 2019 blockbuster spin-off feature "Bumblebee".

It was reported last year that "Creed 2" director Steven Caple Jr was set to direct the seventh "Transformers" movie after the studio decided to go for a soft revamp of the franchise, which has collectively made over USD 4 billion at the box office.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Marco Ramirez Transformers Transformers movie Netflix Paramount Pictures
India Matters
A health worker interacts with a resident of Dharavi slum during door-to-door screening for COVID-19 testing, in Mumbai (Photo | PTI)
Spike in fresh COVID-19 cases, India records 62,258 new infections
Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)
Covid vaccination FAQs: How soon after the first shot will the immunity develop?
Indian skipper Virat Kohli and England counterpart Jos Butler elbow bump before the start of 2nd ODI. (Photo| ANI)
India vs England 3rd ODI: Strategic shift could be on cards for hosts in series decider
Sonali, the daughter of Chunnu Lal, a cart-vendor in the Nalanda district (Photo | Facebook)
Patna: Cart vendor's daughter tops intermediate examination

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The MV Ever Given was still stuck in the Suez Canal on Saturday | MAXAR via AP
WATCH | Suez Canal remains blocked amid efforts to free stuck vessel
Mental Health The Other Pandemic | Vikram Patel | ThinkEdu Conclave 2021
Gallery
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp