Ajay Devgn’s team denies his involvement in Delhi pub brawl

By Express News Service

Recently, a video of a brawl outside a Delhi pub went viral on the internet. It’s been rumoured that actor Ajay Devgn was a part of the brawl. In the 15-20 second video, a man wearing a white shirt is being claimed to be Ajay.However, in a statement, the actor’s team has denied any involvement in the incident. The statement mentions that Ajay has not visited Delhi in the last 14 months.

“Post the promotion of Tanhaji-The Unsung Warrior in January 2020, actor-filmmaker Ajay Devgn has not visited Delhi. So media reports of a brawl involving the superstar outside a Delhi pub are absolutely baseless and untrue.

We request news agencies and media picking this up to please note that Mr Devgn has been in Mumbai the entire time shooting for Maidaan, MayDay & Gangubai Kathiawadi and he hasn’t set foot in the capital in 14 months. Request all media to please cross-check before putting out anything,” Ajay’s spokesperson said. Ajay’s upcoming releases are Maidaan and RRR. He also has a cameo in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi.