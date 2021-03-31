STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Akshay Kumar turns photographer for Nushrratt Bharuccha

Nushrratt keeps on sharing BTS pictures from the sets of her upcoming film 'Ram Setu'.

Akshay Kumar in 'Atrangi Re'

Akshay Kumar in 'Atrangi Re'. (Photo| Twitter/ @akshaykumar)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Showcasing the photography skills of her 'Ram Setu' co-actor and Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar, actor Nushrratt Bharuccha on Wednesday treated fans to a stunning monochromatic picture of herself.

'Dream Girl' star who is currently shooting for Abhishek Sharma's 'Ram Setu' in Ayodhya, hopped on to Instagram and shared a stunning close-up picture of herself from the sets of her forthcoming movie. She also shared that it was clicked by the 'Khiladi' star.

In the picture, the 'Chhalaang' actor is seen sporting a no make-up look. Nushrratt looks alluring as she donned dark mascara eyes and some accessories while she effortlessly poses for the lens.

She captioned the post, "Classic... captured by @akshaykumar #RamSetu," using a smiling face emoticon.

With the post hitting the photo-sharing platform, it garnered more than one lakh likes while scores of the 35-year-old star's fans chimed into the comments section and left fire and lovestruck emoticons.

Nushrratt keeps on sharing BTS pictures from the sets of her upcoming film 'Ram Setu'.

Earlier, she has also announced that she has joined the star cast of Karan Johar's next production venture 'Ajeeb Daastaans'.The collection of four short films will stream on Netflix on April 16, this year.

Meanwhile, her upcoming film 'Ram Setu', which also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, is being helmed by Abhishek Sharma and produced by Aruna Bhatia and Vikram Malhotra.

The film had been announced on Diwali last year. It will be an action-adventure drama that will bring to light a story that is deeply rooted in Indian cultural and historical heritage.

Following the film's theatrical release, 'Ram Setu' will soon be also available for Prime members in India, along with more than 240 countries and territories. Amazon Prime will also be the worldwide exclusive streaming partner for the film.

