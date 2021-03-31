Chaitanya Tamhane’s The Disciple to release on Netflix on April 30

By Express News Service

Chaitanya Tamhane’s The Disciple will release on Netflix on April 30. Written and directed by Chaitanya, the film follows the journey of Sharad Nerulkar (Aditya Modak), a young musician who diligently follows his father and devotes his life to becoming an Indian classical vocalist. However, as the years go by, Sharad starts to wonder whether it’s really possible to achieve the excellence he’s striving for.

The Disciple won the FIPRESCI International Critics Prize and the Best Screenplay award at the 77th Venice International Film Festival. It was also screened at the 2020 Toronto International Film Festival, where it won the Amplify Voices Award.

Besides Aditya, the Marathi-language film also stars Arun Dravid, Sumitra Bhave, Deepika Bhide Bhagwat and Kiran Yadnyopavit. The film is executive produced by Alfonso Cuarón.“The Disciple is a true labour of love and a story very close to my heart. It is the journey of a Hindustani classical vocalist’s struggles, dreams, and artistic journey in contemporary Mumbai,” Chaitanya said.

Producer Vivek Gomber added, “I’m incredibly excited to share the film with the world, we have waited a long time to do so. I am thrilled and grateful to have Netflix as our streaming partner. With their global appeal and reach, I have no doubt the film will find a discerning audience worldwide.”