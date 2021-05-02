STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: Varun Dhawan raises funds to donate oxygen concentrators for hospitals

Actor Varun Dhawan has contributed to Mission Oxygen India to help procure and donate oxygen concentrators to hospitals.

Published: 02nd May 2021 05:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2021 02:01 PM

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan (File Photo | PTI)

Actor Varun Dhawan has contributed to Mission Oxygen India to help procure and donate oxygen concentrators to hospitals. Dhawan revealed that the initiative started by entrepreneurs in Delhi-NCR, raised Rs 21 crore for the procurement of 3900 OCs in a week.

"The first shipment of concentrators have arrived into the country and have already been allocated across 14 hospitals," Dhawan shared on Instagram with pictures.  In a prior post, Dhawan reflected on what we should remember once the crisis abates.

"If we all survive this, as I hope we shall, remember that when it came down to it, we didn’t fight for land or weapons or house or jewellery. We didn't fight for concert tickets or fancy designations or religions or politics. We didn’t fight for shares in a company or a seat at the table. We didn't fight for business class tickets or the keys to a house by the beach. When all this is over, remember, that we fought for air," he wrote.

