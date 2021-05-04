STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Deepika Padukone's father Prakash Padukone hospitalised for COVID treatment; mother, sister test positive too

Vimal Kumar, a close friend of the shuttler and director at the Prakash Padukone Badminton Academy (PPBA) confirmed the news to PTI.

Published: 04th May 2021 06:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2021 08:08 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone (Photo | PTI)

By Online Desk

Deepika Padukone's father and Indian badminton player Prakash Padukone has tested positive for coronavirus and is reportedly seeking treatment at a private hospital in Bengaluru.

Deepika's mother Ujjala and sister Anusha have also tested positive for the virus. 

Vimal Kumar, a close friend of the shuttler and director at the Prakash Padukone Badminton Academy (PPBA) confirmed the news to PTI.

"Around 10 days back, Prakash, his wife (Ujjala) and second daughter (Anisha), they developed symptoms and got themselves tested and the results came out to be positive," Vimal Kumar, a close friend of the legendary shuttler and director at the Prakash Padukone Badminton Academy (PPBA), he said.

"They got themselves isolated but after a week Prakash's fever didn't come down, so last Saturday, he was admitted to a hospital here in Bengaluru.

"He is okay now. All his parameters are fine, his wife and daughter are at home and he too will be hopefully discharged in 2-3 days," he further added.

One the most revered figures in world badminton, Padukone had emerged as a role model of Indian sports during his playing days in the 1970s and 1980s.

Padukone was also the first Indian to win a medal at the World Championships after clinching a bronze in the 1983 edition.

He was also the first Indian to be ranked world number one after achieving the feat in 1980 following back-to-back title wins at the Denmark Open, All England Championships and Swedish Open.

Following his retirement in 1991, Padukone served as the chairman of Badminton Association of India (BAI).

He was also the coach of the Indian team from 1993 to 1996.

(With inputs from PTI)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Deepika Padukone COVID 19 Prakash Padukone
India Matters
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan walks into Pinarayi Convention Centre to address the media on Sunday evening. (Photo | EPS)
Brand Pinarayi: Call him the man, the cult, or simply, Comrade Vijayan!
Didi overcomes a formidable challenge
DMK president MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)
With third consecutive win, MK Stalin proves his political mettle
For representational purposes
With second Covid wave, health workers face risk of burnout

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sanju Samson and Shivam Dube of Rajasthan Royals chat during their IPL 2021 match vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)
IPL Suspended: COVID takes down tournament after multiple infections in bio bubble
Police take away persons to slap fine for not wearing protective face masks, as coronavirus cases surge across the country, at New Market area of Kolkata (Photo | PTI)
Even amidst deadly COVID wave, only 44% of India is wearing a face mask
Gallery
TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visit Kalighat Temple after trends show her party's win in the State Assembly Election 2021, in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Election 2021: Change of guard in TN, Left retains Kerala and Didi's hattrick in Bengal
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp