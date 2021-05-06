Ruchi Malviya bags lead role in Disney+Hotstar series 'Mukesh Jasoos'

By Express News Service

Actor Ruchi Malviya has bagged a lead the new Disney+ Hotstar's series Mukesh Jasoos. Ruchi has previously appeared in Flip, a series directed by Bejoy Nambiar streaming on Eros Now and Alt Balaji's show The Verdict directed by Ken Ghosh.

In her new show, Ruchi is playing the role of a social media influencer. She’s cast opposite actor Rahul Bagga who plays Mukesh.

Talking about her role, Ruchi said, "The character I play in this show is completely opposite of what I am in real life which made it more interesting for me to play it on screen. I play this girl who comes from a very humble background and is married to an extremely simple and down to earth man called Mukesh. She is a girl with big aspirations yet very innocent and vulnerable."

Veteran actor Poonam Dhillon plays the role of Ruchi's mother in the show. Speaking about her co-actor, Ruchi said, "It was a fabulous experience working with such talented and experienced actors. Just sharing the same screen space with Poonam ma’am felt enriching."