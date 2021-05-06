STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Ruchi Malviya bags lead role in Disney+Hotstar series 'Mukesh Jasoos'

Actor Ruchi Malviya has bagged a lead the new Disney+ Hotstar’s series Mukesh Jasoos.

Published: 06th May 2021 10:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2021 10:32 AM   |  A+A-

Ruchi Malviya

Ruchi Malviya (Photo| Cinema Express)

By Express News Service

Actor Ruchi Malviya has bagged a lead the new Disney+ Hotstar's series Mukesh Jasoos. Ruchi has previously appeared in Flip, a series directed by Bejoy Nambiar streaming on Eros Now and Alt Balaji's show The Verdict directed by Ken Ghosh.

In her new show, Ruchi is playing the role of a social media influencer. She’s cast opposite actor Rahul Bagga who plays Mukesh.

Talking about her role, Ruchi said, "The character I play in this show is completely opposite of what I am in real life which made it more interesting for me to play it on screen. I play this girl who comes from a very humble background and is married to an extremely simple and down to earth man called Mukesh. She is a girl with big aspirations yet very innocent and vulnerable."

Veteran actor Poonam Dhillon plays the role of Ruchi's mother in the show. Speaking about her co-actor, Ruchi said, "It was a fabulous experience working with such talented and experienced actors. Just sharing the same screen space with Poonam ma’am felt enriching."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ruchi Malviya Mukesh Jasoos Rahul Bagga
India Matters
Relatives of Covid patients wait in a long queue to avail Remedesivir at Government Kilpauk Medical College in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
India adds record high 4,14,188 COVID-19 cases, 3,915 deaths in last 24 hours
Representational image (Express Illustration| Amit Bandre)
Covid second wave is nearing its peak: Noted virologist Dr T Jacob John
Corporation officials fumigating shops near the Over Bridge in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Kerala, Rajasthan goes for lockdown; Maharashtra tops 60,000 cases again
Krafton said in a statement that the game will offer a world class AAA multiplayer experience on mobile (Image: Special arrangement)
PUBG set to make a comeback in India with desi makeover

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
MoS MEA V Muraleedharan (Photo | PTI)
Union Minister V Muraleedharan's convoy attacked in Bengal, BJP sees 'Trinamool' hand behind it
The state reported 5,760 new cases and 30 more deaths as compared to May 4. (File photo| Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala wedding, annual retreat turn into super spreader events
Gallery
TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visit Kalighat Temple after trends show her party's win in the State Assembly Election 2021, in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Election 2021: Change of guard in TN, Left retains Kerala and Didi's hattrick in Bengal
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp