STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

ZEE Entertainment, Salman Khan Films to donate revenue from 'Radhe' for COVID-19 relief work

Headlined by Salman Khan, the film will have a theatrical release on May 13 and will also simultaneously stream on multiple platforms, including OTT and DTH services.

Published: 06th May 2021 11:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2021 11:08 AM   |  A+A-

A still from Salman Khan-starrer 'Radhe'.

A still from Salman Khan-starrer 'Radhe'.

By PTI

MUMBAI: Zee Entertainment Enterprises and Salman Khan Films on Wednesday pledged to provide support towards COVID-19 relief work across the country through the revenue generated from their upcoming film "Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai".

Headlined by Salman Khan, the film will have a theatrical release on May 13 and will also simultaneously stream on multiple platforms, including OTT and DTH services. The Prabhudheva-directed movie will also release on pay-per-view broadcast platform Zee Plex.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd and Salman Khan Films have partnered with donation platform GiveIndia for providing the relief aid, which also includes donation of essential medical equipment ranging from oxygen cylinders, concentrators and ventilators.

The two companies have also committed to provide support to the families of daily wage earners, who have been adversely affected by the pandemic.

"We are glad to be a part of this noble initiative, to contribute our bit towards the nation's fight against Covid-19. Since the last year, we have been consistent in our efforts towards fighting COVID-19, since this unprecedented crisis struck our country and the world," a spokesperson of Salman Khan Films said.

"Very importantly, we have also come to realise that holding up the release of a pre-shot film may not help us in any way but using its proceeds towards fighting the pandemic is a more suitable and pragmatic approach. 'Radhe's' release on ZEE5 and ZeePlex will empower us to contribute more in these extremely difficult times," he added.

"Radhe" features Khan as an encounter specialist who is tackling drug menace in Mumbai. Produced by Salma Khan, Sohail Khan and Reel Life Production Private Limited, the film also stars Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff, Randeep Hooda and Gautam Gulati.

It is presented by Salman Khan Films in association with ZEE Studios.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Radhe Salman Khan Films Zee Entertainment Enterprises Prabhudheva COVID19 Coronavirus
India Matters
Relatives of Covid patients wait in a long queue to avail Remedesivir at Government Kilpauk Medical College in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
India adds record high 4,14,188 COVID-19 cases, 3,915 deaths in last 24 hours
Representational image (Express Illustration| Amit Bandre)
Covid second wave is nearing its peak: Noted virologist Dr T Jacob John
Corporation officials fumigating shops near the Over Bridge in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Kerala, Rajasthan goes for lockdown; Maharashtra tops 60,000 cases again
Krafton said in a statement that the game will offer a world class AAA multiplayer experience on mobile (Image: Special arrangement)
PUBG set to make a comeback in India with desi makeover

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
MoS MEA V Muraleedharan (Photo | PTI)
Union Minister V Muraleedharan's convoy attacked in Bengal, BJP sees 'Trinamool' hand behind it
The state reported 5,760 new cases and 30 more deaths as compared to May 4. (File photo| Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala wedding, annual retreat turn into super spreader events
Gallery
TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visit Kalighat Temple after trends show her party's win in the State Assembly Election 2021, in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Election 2021: Change of guard in TN, Left retains Kerala and Didi's hattrick in Bengal
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp