Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra, children test positive for COVID-19

Shetty said all the members of her family are "on the road to recovery", while she has tested negative for the disease.

Published: 07th May 2021 02:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2021 02:54 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood star Shilpa Shetty with her husband Raj Kundra.

Bollywood star Shilpa Shetty with her husband Raj Kundra. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Bollywood star Shilpa Shetty on Friday announced that six of her family members, including husband Raj Kundra, son Viaan-Raj and daughter Samisha, have tested positive for coronavirus.

In a statement posted on her official Instagram page, the 45-year-old actor said her parents-in-law and her mother have also contracted the virus.

"The last 10 days have been difficult for us as a family. My parents-in-law tested positive for Covid-19, followed by Samisha, Viaan-Raj, my Mom, and lastly, Raj. They've all been in isolation in their rooms at home as per the official guidelines and have been following the doctor's advice," Shetty said.

Besides her family, two members of the actor's in-house staff also tested positive and they are currently being treated at a medical facility, she added.

"All safety measures have been followed as per protocol, and we're grateful to the BMC and authorities for their prompt help & response.

"Thank you for all your love & support. Please continue to keep all of us in your prayers. Please mask up, sanitise, stay safe; and whether Covid positive or not. Still stay positive, mentally," she added.

Shetty and Raj Kundra have been married since 2009.

They welcomed their son Viaan Raj in 2012.

In February 2020, the couple had revealed that they became parents to daughter Samisha through surrogacy.

On Thursday, Mumbai reported 3,056 new coronavirus cases and 69 deaths, pushing its caseload to 6,68,355 and death toll to 13,616.

Comments

