Sushant Singh Rajput case: NCB arrests drug peddler in Goa

According to an official, a trap was laid and the accused Hemal Shah was apprehended in Goa.

Published: 07th May 2021 11:46 AM

Drugs

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has arrested a drug peddler in Goa in connection with the drugs case linked to Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, an official said on Friday.

The accused, Hemal Shah, was nabbed by a team of the anti-drug agency, he said. "Shah's alleged involvement came to light during the investigation of a drugs case linked to Sushant Singh Rajput's death," he said.

Accordingly a trap was laid and Shah was apprehended in Goa, he said, adding that he will be produced before a court later in the day. The NCB had launched a probe into the alleged use of drugs in the film and entertainment industry after Rajput was found dead at his home in Mumbai in June last year.

The central agency had earlier arrested Rajput's girlfriend, actor Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik and a few others under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Rhea and some other accused are currently out on bail.

