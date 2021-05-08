Farhan Akhtar receives first jab of COVID vaccine

By ANI

MUMBAI: Bollywood star Farhan Akhtar on Saturday informed that he has received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

The 'Rock On!' star took to Twitter and extended thanks to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation and Mumbai Police for the streamlined system.

He wrote, "Got my first jab today via drive-through at Andheri sports complex. Thank you to@mybmc &@MumbaiPolice for the streamlined system."

Sharing advice to the ones waiting for their turn, the 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara' star wrote, "To those waiting their turn, the process does take 2-3 hours (for now) so please be patient. Carry water & a snack, if need be. Stay safe."

Got my first jab today via drive through at Andheri sports complex. Thank you to @mybmc & @MumbaiPolice for the streamlined system.

To those waiting their turn, the process does take 2-3 hours (for now) so please be patient. Carry water & a snack, if need be. Stay safe. — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) May 8, 2021

The tweet garnered more than 2.3 thousand likes on the micro-blogging site.

Earlier in the day, Preity Zinta shared her picture as she visited a vaccination camp in the city to receive the second jab of the vaccine.

The number of COVID-19 positive cases has been rapidly rising in the second wave of pandemic. In Bollywood, an array of celebrities have got infected within a span of a few weeks.

Recently, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Sonu Sood, Manish Malhotra, Katrina Kaif, Akshay Kumar, Govinda, Paresh Rawal, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Rohit Saraf, among others tested positive for COVID-19.

Earlier, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, and some others were also infected with the virus.

Meanwhile, according to the Union Health Ministry, Maharashtra was among the 10 states that reported 71.81 per cent of new COVID-19 cases in the country on Friday. The state reported the highest daily new cases at 62,194. The state was among the 12 states that cumulatively accounted for 81.04 per cent of India's total active cases and had 6,41,281 active cases of the virus.