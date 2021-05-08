STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kangana Ranaut tests positive for COVID-19

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut said she has tested positive for the novel coronavirus and is under home quarantine.

Published: 08th May 2021 12:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2021 12:08 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor Kangana Ranaut on Saturday said she has tested positive for the novel coronavirus and is under home quarantine.

The 34-year-old actor, whose Twitter account was permanently suspended for repeated violations of rules earlier this week, shared her diagnosis on Instagram.

"I was feeling tired and weak with slight burning sensation in my eyes for past few days, was hoping to go to Himachal so got my test done yesterday and today the result came I am covid positive.

"I have quarantined myself, I had no idea this virus is having a party in my body," she wrote.

Terming COVID-19 a "small time flu", Ranaut said she is determined to "destroy" the virus from her body.

"...Now that I know I will demolish it, people please don't give anything any power over you, if you are scared it will scare you more, come let's destroy this Covid -19 it is nothing but a small time flu which got too much press and now psyching few people," she added.

On Friday, Mumbai reported 3,040 new COVID-19 cases and 71 fresh fatalities.

