STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

COVID-19: Rahul Vohra passes away after posting 'I have given up hope' on Facebook

Actor and YouTube star Rahul Vohra has reportedly breathed his last owing to COVID-19 complications.

Published: 09th May 2021 07:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2021 07:50 PM   |  A+A-

Actor and YouTube star Rahul Vohra

Actor and YouTube star Rahul Vohra (Photo | Instagram)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actor and YouTube star Rahul Vohra has reportedly breathed his last owing to COVID-19 complications. He was 35.

The actor was admitted to Delhi'sARajeev Gandhi super speciality hospital and undergoing treatment for Covid-19.

The news of Vohra's death comes just a day after he posted on Facebook saying he could have been saved had he received proper treatment and he will be born again soon.

"Mujhe bhi treatment acha mil jata, To main bhi bach jata tumhaara Irahul Vohra Name-Rahul Vohra Age -35 Hospital name -Rajeev Gandhi super speciality hospital Tahirpur, Delhi Bed no -6554 Floor -6th B wing, HDU Narendra Modi Manish Sisodia Jald janam lunga or acha kaam karunga. Ab himmat haar chuka hu," Vohra posted in Hindi on Facebook tagging Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

The post translates to, "Had I received proper treatment, then I could also be saved. I will be born again soon and do good work. I have given up hope."

Mourning his demise, Vohra's friend and actor Bharat Pandit posted in Hindi on Facebook: "Covid 19# Rahul Vohra no more. After hearing from Ratnesh and reading your post, I have repeatedly called and texted you brother. But you did not answer. I learnt from Rahul Sharma that you have been shifted to another hospital. Sharma called me this morning to inform that what you wrote in your post has come true. Om shanti."

Just a few days ago, Vohra had complained in a Facebook post that he is not getting proper treatment in the hospital and his Oxygen level is constantly dipping.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
facebook Rahul Vohra COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 Pandemic Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus Pandemic Coronavirus Updates Coronavirus Latest Updates
India Matters
River Ganga (Representational Photo | EPS)
Panic in Bihar as bodies of suspected Covid victims dumped in Ganga
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar (Photo | PTI)
Trouble for Mamata government as Governor sanctions CBI prosecution of top ministers
The 'thank you' card that was shared by Sajan Surya along with his Facebook post.
'Covid-19 in kids is not that simple': Actor shares post on daughter's days in hospital
Image used for representational purpose only
Chinese scientists discussed weaponising coronavirus in 2015: Media report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Israeli border police block the road and disperse Palestinian, Israeli and foreign activists during a rally. (Photo | AP)
WATCH | Israeli police and Palestinians clash in Jerusalem
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
COVID19 lockdown exodus robs Chennai of 1.3 lakh people
Gallery
Forbes declared NFL's Dallas Cowboy the most valuable sports team in the world on the list published on May 7, 2021. While US-based sides dominated the first ten spots, all the three non-American teams to feature in it were football teams -- namely Barcel
Barcelona, Real Madrid are most valuable football clubs: Forbes Top 10 richest sports teams released; Dallas Cowboys tops chart
Sergio 'Kun' Aguero is no doubt a club legend at Etihad. The Argentine striker is also one of the finest to kick the ball ever on English soil. Some ridiculous records he achieved donning the blue jersey proves he belongs among the elite. As his swansong
Why Sergio Aguero is a Premier League legend? These astonishing records for Manchester City will tell!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp