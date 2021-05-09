Huma Qureshi's 'Maharani' to premiere on May 28

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress Huma Qureshi took to social media to share the trailer of her upcoming web series Maharani. The series will start streaming from May 28.

The actress says that the character is special to her as it helped her explore herself as an artist.

"It's not often that one gets to play a character where you traverse in extremes as an artist. Rani Bharti, has been one such role that got me to explore things that I have never done before and yet made her look extremely grounded and relatable," she says.

The actress is confident that the audience will like the series. "Her's is a journey of rarity and grit which will surely strike a chord with the audience. I'm super excited and can't wait for the show to launch soon."

The show's story revolves around how the current Chief Minister disrupts the state's political machinery.

It has been directed by Karan Sharma and also features features Sohum Shah, Amit Sial and Vineet Kumar.

The series will stream on SonyLIV.