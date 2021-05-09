STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Kangana Ranaut pens emotional letter to mom on Mother's Day

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut penned an emotional letter to her mother on the occasion of Mother's Day.

Published: 09th May 2021 07:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2021 07:09 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Ailing Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut penned an emotional letter to her mother on the occasion of Mother's Day.

Taking to her Instagram account, Kangana shared a throwback black and white photograph of her mom and wrote:

"Dear Mother, When I left home did not expect the world to go dark suddenly, occasionally called home papa asked so many questions siblings had their own doubts but whenever you spoke, you anxiously asked only one thing, What did you eat beta? Who is cooking for you ? Where you get your food from ? Mom that always moved me to tears. In the moments of despair I reminded myself no matter what happens there is one person who will always love me and that gave me immense strength to fight and build my own destiny Mother. I love you so much. Happy Mother's Day. Yours, Chotu."

Kangana on Saturday shared the news that she has tested positive for Covid-19 and has quarantined herself. "I was feeling tired and weak with slight burning sensation in my eyes for past few days, was hoping to go to Himachal so got my test done yesterday and today the result came I am covid positive," Kangana informed via an Instagram post.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kangana Ranaut Mothers Day
India Matters
River Ganga (Representational Photo | EPS)
Panic in Bihar as bodies of suspected Covid victims dumped in Ganga
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar (Photo | PTI)
Trouble for Mamata government as Governor sanctions CBI prosecution of top ministers
The 'thank you' card that was shared by Sajan Surya along with his Facebook post.
'Covid-19 in kids is not that simple': Actor shares post on daughter's days in hospital
Image used for representational purpose only
Chinese scientists discussed weaponising coronavirus in 2015: Media report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Israeli border police block the road and disperse Palestinian, Israeli and foreign activists during a rally. (Photo | AP)
WATCH | Israeli police and Palestinians clash in Jerusalem
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
COVID19 lockdown exodus robs Chennai of 1.3 lakh people
Gallery
Forbes declared NFL's Dallas Cowboy the most valuable sports team in the world on the list published on May 7, 2021. While US-based sides dominated the first ten spots, all the three non-American teams to feature in it were football teams -- namely Barcel
Barcelona, Real Madrid are most valuable football clubs: Forbes Top 10 richest sports teams released; Dallas Cowboys tops chart
Sergio 'Kun' Aguero is no doubt a club legend at Etihad. The Argentine striker is also one of the finest to kick the ball ever on English soil. Some ridiculous records he achieved donning the blue jersey proves he belongs among the elite. As his swansong
Why Sergio Aguero is a Premier League legend? These astonishing records for Manchester City will tell!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp