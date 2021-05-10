Amazon Prime Video's stand-up special 'Market Down Hai' to premiere on May 14

By PTI

MUMBAI: Amazon Prime Video on Monday announced its upcoming Amazon Funnies stand-up special "Market Down Hai", featuring popular stand-up comedian Gaurav Gupta, will premiere on May 14.

The teaser of the special features Gupta, who has previously appeared on "Great India Laughter Challenge", talking about his hilarious experiences as a parent, husband, son, a Delhiite, and above all a Baniya.

The comedian said he is delighted to associate with Amazon Prime Video.

"I am delighted to associate with a global platform like Amazon Prime Video and amuse stand-up enthusiasts all across the world with my comedy special.

Thanks to them, a host of comedians have entered the limelight and I too look forward to reaching a larger audience and garner new fans," Gupta said in a statement.

"'Market Down Hai' is really special for me as it is my first stand up special on Amazon prime video and also as I used my life experiences that are hilarious in nature in the stand-up...I hope the audience will love 'Market Down Hai' as much as they loved my other work of stand up," he added.