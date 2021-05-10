I have never played the role of a cop in my entire career: Shahana Goswami

By Express News Service

Shahana stars alongside Sanjay Kapoor and Karma Takapa in Amazon Prime Video’s supernatural thriller series Shahana Goswami plays a cop in Amazon Prime Video’s upcoming supernatural thriller,

The Last Hour. Directed by Amit Kumar, the series follows two cops Arup Singh played by Sanjay Kapoor and Lipika Bora played by Shahana who try to uncover a mysterious death in a Himalayan town.

Unable to crack the case, Arup ropes in Dev (Karma Takapa), a local shaman with the gift of communicating with the dead. Talking about the show, Shahana said, “When I read the script, I was really in awe. It felt like I was reading a thriller book which I couldn’t put down.

I really liked how something as complex as shamanic traditions was weaved in, in a beautiful and subtle way.” Shahana shared this is the first time she’s playing a cop on screen. “I have never played the role of a cop in my entire career.

So when I was offered the part, that was a big draw for me as well. I hadn’t ever held a gun and got to hold a real gun! This show gave me the opportunity to tick that off the list,” she said.