Director Hansal Mehta and family recovering from COVID-19

Director Hansal Mehta has tweeted that he and his family members are recovering from COVID-19.

Published: 12th May 2021 10:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2021 10:41 AM   |  A+A-

Hansal Mehta

Hansal Mehta

By Express News Service

Director Hansal Mehta has tweeted that he and his family members are recovering from COVID-19. Hansal revealed that six people in his home had come down with the virus, including his son who was critical.“Six people in my home, including me, were COVID positive. Our son was critical. But we were helpless as we were sick too. Thankfully, we were in Mumbai where hospital beds, oxygen and medicines were available. We are all hopefully now on the road to recovery,” he wrote.

Around three weeks ago, Hansal had tweeted about developing symptoms after his son, Pallava, tested positive for COVID-19. His wife and daughter had tested positive before that. In a series of new tweets, Hansal thanked the Mumbai administration and healthcare workers for their service.

“We are thankful to all the doctors, nurses, caregivers, delivery services and frontline workers whose selfless drive has helped us heal in this tumultuous journey. We are thankful to all the friends and sometimes total strangers who prayed and helped us through the illness,” he said.

“Thankful to @mybmc @OfficeofUT @AUThackeray and the MH govt for making us feel safe and cared for in this city. Our prayers for those who are struggling with basic facilities and this dreadful virus. We pledge to do whatever we can in our limited capacity to help and reach out.”The Scam 1992 director urged everyone to be cautious, wear masks and get vaccination. “Please be cautious. Please be careful. Get vaccinated. Mask up. Report symptoms as soon as you notice them. Do not fall for quackery or false bravado. Please take care.”

