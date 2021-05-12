STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Twinkle Khanna lauds Hrithik Roshan for doing his bit towards COVID relief

Twinkle took to her Instagram handle and shared an appreciation post for Hrithik along with a sunkissed photo of the 'Bang Bang' actor.

Published: 12th May 2021 03:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2021 03:45 PM   |  A+A-

Twinkle Khanna (L) and Hrithik Roshan

Twinkle Khanna (L) and Hrithik Roshan. (Photo| PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Indian author and former actor Twinkle Khanna on Wednesday lauded her neighbour and Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan for contributing towards COVID relief during the time of crisis.

Twinkle took to her Instagram handle and shared an appreciation post for Hrithik along with a sunkissed photo of the 'Bang Bang' actor. In the caption, she wrote, "Going beyond help thy neighbour, mine is doing his bit during this crisis in multiple ways. A big shout-out @hrithikroshan."

Recently, Hrithik reportedly joined a host of American stars to help raise funds for India's COVID-19 relief efforts. Doing his bit for those suffering due to the pandemic, Hrithik helped raise an estimated USD 3.68 million.

The second wave of coronavirus has infected many people, and the number of COVID-19 positive cases has been rapidly rising. In Bollywood also, an array of celebrities like Kangana Ranaut, Aamir Khan, Vicky Kaushal, among others got infected within a span of a few weeks.

With a total of 3,48,421 new COVID-19 cases being recorded in the last 24 hours, the cumulative count of cases in the country reached 2,33,40,938, informed the Union Health Ministry. This includes 1,93,82,642 discharges and 2,54,197 deaths. There are currently 37,04,099 active cases in the country.

Hrithik, who was last seen in the 2019 film 'War', will next feature in 'Fighter' alongside Deepika Padukone. He will also start shooting for the Indian adaptation of 'The Night Manager'. The actor also has 'Krrish 4' and the Hindi remake of the Tamil crime thriller 'Vikram Vedha' in the pipeline.

