Maniesh Paul pens emotional note encapsulating fear engulfing the nation amid COVID crisis

The 39-year-old star took to Instagram and posted a video featuring a poignant poem aptly capturing the insecurities of the masses.

Published: 13th May 2021 03:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2021 03:33 PM   |  A+A-

By ANI

MUMBAI: With the second wave of coronavirus, the nation has been distraught constantly surrounded by news of rising cases. A sentiment of hopelessness has swamped the nation and resonating with the fear of losing loved ones and the constant scare engendered by the virus, actor and TV show host Maniesh Paul penned an emotional poem enfolding the thoughts of every individual.

The 39-year-old star took to Instagram and posted a video featuring a poignant poem aptly capturing the insecurities of the masses. In the one-minute-twenty-eight-second-long video, Paul talks about the sleepless nights spent worrying about our loved ones to the distant hope of meeting our friends for get-togethers.

Speaking about the poem Maniesh Paul shared, "As a nation, we are going through the same emotions, the same fears and insecurities. I had been away from my family for a very long time in the last lockdown and again now as we are locked in our homes, there is no certainty but only hope for a better tomorrow. These daunting thoughts have kept me awake through nights and I sought solace in art by writing this poem offering an outlet to my emotions."

Flaunting yet another facade of his abilities, the 'Indian Idol' host has unveiled his talent of writing through the poem. Along with the video, he wrote, "Written something...sharing with you all...the times we are living in...watch the full video on my youtube channel."

After captivating the audience with his charm as an RJ, VJ, television host, stage performer, and actor, Paul recently launched his own podcast offering more aspects of his versatility, along with his latest talent of writing.

From a long list of television reality shows to his credit to remarkable performances on the silver screen, Paul has carved a place for himself as an outstanding artist. Last year, Paul showcased his filmmaking skills with two short films 'Hitchki' and 'What If', digging deeper into human emotions and behaviour.

