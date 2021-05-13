STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sunny Singh preparing for Laxman in Adipurush

Adipurush stars Prabhas as Ram, Kriti Sanon as Sita and Saif Ali Khan as Raavan.

Bollywood actor Sunny Singh.

By Express News Service

Sunny Singh is playing the role of Laxman in Om Raut’s Adipurush. The actor is making use of the lockdown to prepare for his character. "I have been working out twice a day because they want me to be a little muscular and there is a requirement of size gain for the character," Sunny shares.

"So with the help of my trainers, the current workout routine which I have been following is weight training with a combination of functional training." Adipurush stars Prabhas as Ram, Kriti Sanon as Sita and Saif Ali Khan as Raavan.

The multi-lingual epic had gone on floors in February but was put on hold. "Unfortunately, owing to the pandemic while we are not shooting I still have to follow the workout and fitness regime to maintain the physique for the character so that I am in the required shape when we resume the shoot,” Sunny says.

