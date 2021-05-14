STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli raise over Rs 11 crore for COVID-19 relief, thank fans for support

Sharma, 33 and Kohli, 32, made a donation of Rs two crore for the seven-day-long fundraising campaign.

Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli and his actor wife Anushka Sharma.

Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli and his actor wife Anushka Sharma. (Photo | Anushka Sharma Twitter)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor-producer Anushka Sharma and her cricketer husband Virat Kohli have raised over Rs 11 crore via their fundraising campaign to support COVID-19 relief work in india.

The couple, on May 7, announced they have partnered with fundraising platform Ketto for the initiative #InThisTogether, to raise money to help the country in the fight against the second wave of the pandemic.

Sharma, 33 and Kohli, 32, made a donation of Rs two crore for the seven-day-long fundraising campaign.

The couple took to Instagram on Friday to thank their fans for their support and revealed the total funds raised stands at Rs 11,39,11,820, The amount will be donated to Act Grants, which will work towards providing oxygen, medical manpower, vaccination awareness and tele-medicine facilities all through the pandemic.

Sharma said she is amazed and humbled by the spirit of solidarity shown by people.

"We are proud to announce that we have raised more than our initial target and it will go a long way to save lives.

Thank you for your overwhelming support in helping the people of India. This wouldn't be possible without you. Jai Hind," she wrote.

Expressing gratitude, Kohli said he is overwhelmed with the massive support the initiative has received.

"Words fall short to express how overwhelmed we feel to have exceeded our target not once, but twice, thanks to each one of you.

To everyone who has donated, shared, and helped in any way, I want to say a big thank you.

We are in this together, and we will overcome this together," he wrote.

According to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday, 3,43,144 people tested positive for coronavirus in a day, taking India's COVID-19 tally of cases to 2,40,46,809, while the death toll rose to 2,62,317 with 4,000 daily fatalities.

