Bollywood stars wish for good health, happiness on Eid-ul-Fitr 2021

The 'Kedarnath' actor took to Instagram and posted an adorable snap with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan and sent good wishes to her fans on the occasion of Eid.

Published: 14th May 2021 03:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2021 03:49 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By ANI

MUMBAI: As today marks the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, Bollywood stars including Sara Ali Khan, Kiara Advani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sanjay Dutt and many others took to social media to extend heartfelt greetings to their fans.

She wrote, "Eid Mubarak. Hoping and praying for happiness, positivity and safety for everyone. Inshallah better times ahead for us all."

Wishing for peace and good health, Kiara tweeted, "#EidMubarak. May God bless us all with good health and peace. stay safe everyone."

"Eid Mubarak everyone May your loved ones always be peaceful and blessed!" wrote Jacqueline as she shared a picture of a floral tiara on Twitter.

Taking a walk down the memory lane, veteran actor Neetu Kapoor remembered late husband and superstar Rishi Kapoor while extending wishes on the festival.

She posted a collage from the film 'Amar Akbar Anthony' featuring Rishi and herself. The picture read, "Eid-ul-Adha Mubarak."

Along with the post, she wrote, "Eid Mubarak. Chaand Mubarak. love and hugs. ( EID ul FITAR ).Eid Mubarak."

"Today's plan is to eat sheer khurma and keep going on with tons of positive energy and strength :) Am missing My Eidi and the excitement we would have as children on getting it #nostalgic #CovidWarrior," tweeted Bhumi Pednekar as she unveiled ger plans on Eid celebration this year amid pandemic.

Shilpa Shetty took to Instagram and sent out good wishes on the auspicious occasion of Eid.

Emraan Hashmi wished for good health and happiness to everyone in a Twitter post.

Shahid Kapoor took to Instagram and shared a sun-kissed selfie sporting black attire, and extended greetings on Eid.

Veteran actor Sanjay Dutt sent out a message to spread love and celebrate the festival by showing compassion and gratitude amid tough times. He shared the message on his Instagram Story.

Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, let us hope we can leave behind these challenging times together for a period of happiness, compassion, and peace. Eid Mubarak!

