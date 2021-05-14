STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Every individual effort counts, says megastar Amitabh Bachchan as he gives details about charity work

The veteran actor also announced that he had contributed for another COVID care facility in Mumbai's Juhu, which is now ready and will be operational in a day.

Published: 14th May 2021 12:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2021 12:19 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Friday shared the "arduous" process of procuring oxygen concentrators and ventilators for donation as he said every individual effort goes a long way in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

Giving an update about the Care Centre at Delhi Rakabganj Gurudwara for which he had donated Rs 2 crore, Bachchan said the facility currently has 300 beds, which will be upgraded to 400.

"This facility is giving succour free of cost - bed care, food medicine and medical care all," the 78-year-old actor wrote on his blog.

The veteran actor also announced that he had contributed for another COVID care facility in Mumbai's Juhu, which is now ready and will be operational in a day.

He expressed his gratitude to the government of Poland, the Mayor of the City of Wroclaw, the Ambassador of India at Warsaw and the LOT Polish Airlines for their support in the procurement of oxygen concentrators.

"The general call from the places that were in need of help had been for the urgent need of oxygen concentrators. These are and were difficult to procure. When I was not getting any immediate source to acquire them, my friend and the Indian Consul in Wroclaw stepped forward.

"He at first realising the situation that we were facing was sending a portable O2 concentrator for my personal emergency use, but I dissuaded him. When he insisted I said if you do send it to me I shall donate it to any institute that was in immediate need," he said.

Bachchan said the Indian Consul in Wroclaw recommended him with the name and details of a Polish Company that manufactures oxygen concentrators and he decided to place an order for 50 units, which will be shipped out on May 15.

"This is most humbling and filled with the true spirit of coming together and demonstrating by extending a helping hand for humanity and for those that suffer," he said, adding that he will be buying another 50 oxygen concentrators and donating them to a hospital.

Bachchan also said the demand for ventilators has been equally acute and he has placed an order for 20 units.

So far, ten have been delivered to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation and a few municipal hospitals in the city, while the remaining will be received by May 25 and distributed to hospitals in need, he added.

"The BMC, when I said I wished to donate something for the cause, told me to not give money, but to get them ventilators.

"This has been an arduous task as well, but luckily another agency has stepped forward and is helping me with my order," he said.

"Oxygen concentrators have also been ordered from another source and about 60 of them should be coming in a few days," he added.

Earlier this week, Bachchan shared a detailed note about some of the charitable work that he has done for COVID-19 relief as well as for farmers and martyrs of the Pulwama terror attack.

The note came in response to his detractors who called out celebrities on social media for not helping people amid the grave health crisis in the country.

Bachchan said he will continue to offer help and assistance to places where it is most needed.

"This is the FIGHT that we must all fight each hour. This fight we need to win and God willing we shall. The fight in its literal meaning is often looked upon as putting on boxing gloves in a ring or a wrestling bout with this virus. That's a silly approach. The will is the fight," the veteran star wrote.

"Every individual effort counts even if it's a small drop in the ocean of need. May all our prayers be answered," he said.

Extending his wishes for the festival of Eid, Bachchan said he prays for peace, happiness and the safety of everyone.

"EID Mubarak to all the Ef from different parts of the world and prayers to the Almighty to give us His blessings," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Amitabh Bachchan COVID aid coronavirus Maharashtra Mumbai
India Matters
Sputnik V vaccine (File photo| AP)
Dr Reddy's launches Sputnik V jabs in India at around Rs 995 per dose
Wipro founder-chairman Azim Premji (Photo | EPS)
Actions to tackle Covid pandemic must be based on good science: Azim Premji
(Express Illustration: Amit Bandre)
Auto! Can you take me to my own...?
West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankar during a visit to meet Sitalkuchi violence victims in Cooch Behar, Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Broken roof, vandalised shop proves post-poll atrocities on Dalits in Bengal: Panel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational photo (File photo| AP)
India's COVID situation hugely concerning, says WHO Chief
Jewish nationalist demonstrators take cover during a barrage of rockets fired from the Gaza Strip toward central Israel, in the Israeli town of Ramla. (Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: What is the Israel-Palestine conflict? All you need to know about it
Gallery
HBO Max announced that the long-awaited unscripted special titled 'Friends: The Reunion' is set to air on the streaming service on May 27. Check out the list of guest stars who will be taking part in this epic reunion.
Friends Reunion: David Beckham to Kit Harington, check out the entire list of guest stars
With the well-marked low-pressure area over the southeast Arabian Sea triggering very heavy rains in the south and central Kerala, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert in five districts and an orange alert in seven districts on Fri
IMD sounds red alert in five districts as Cyclone Tauktae likely to hit Kerala
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp