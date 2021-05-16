STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Writer Subodh Chopra dies due to multiple organ failure

Subodh Chopra, 49, was admitted to Lifeline Hospital in suburban Malad on Friday after his oxygen levels dropped.

Published: 16th May 2021 08:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2021 08:50 PM   |  A+A-

Candles, Death, RIP, Rest in peace

For representational purposes

By PTI

MUMBAI: Writer Subodh Chopra, known for films like "Murder" and "Rog", died due to multiple organ failure at a hospital here, days after he recovered from COVID-19, his brother Shashank Chopra said.

Subodh Chopra, 49, was admitted to Lifeline Hospital in suburban Malad on Friday after his oxygen levels dropped.

"He had recovered from COVID-19 on May 8. He started getting cramps in his stomach and was unable to eat anything.

His oxygen levels suddenly dropped and we made arrangements for a cylinder at home," Shashank Chopra told PTI.

The writer, along with his brother and sister-in-law had tested positive for COVID-19, ten days after his father passed away on April 10 due to the complications related to the virus.

Shashank Chopra said on Friday, his brother's condition deteriorated and he was immediately admitted to the medical facility.

"He passed away two hours after he was admitted on May 14. He died due to multiple organ failure and bleeding in the intestine," he said.

Subodh Chopra's last project as writer-director was 2019 documentary "Immortals of Kargil".

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Subodh Chopra Murder Rog
India Matters
Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R) (Photos | EPS)
Minuscule risk of blood clots with Covishield, no clots yet with Covaxin: Expert Committee
Health workers wearing PPE wait to admit a COVID-19 patient upon his arrival at a newly constructed 500 ICU beds COVID-19 care centre at Ramlila maidan. (Photo | PTI)
India logs 2.81 lakh new Covid cases; daily tally falls below 3 lakh  in nearly 30 days
Coronavirus (Photo | AP)
Scary dimension of virus as it advances into rural India
Villagers spray disinfectant at Duggiralapadu village in Andhra Pradesh | special arrangement
Andhra village shows the way to keep COVID-19 at bay

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
At around 10 pm, people started to gather around Nehru stadium with vehicles parked on the Vepery road, Chennai.
Chennai: Crowd gathers to buy Remdesivir unaware of TN govt's new order
Tuaktae now very severe cyclonic storm, to reach Gujarat coast: IMD
Gallery
HBO Max announced that the long-awaited unscripted special titled 'Friends: The Reunion' is set to air on the streaming service on May 27. Check out the list of guest stars who will be taking part in this epic reunion.
Friends Reunion: David Beckham to Kit Harington, check out the entire list of guest stars
With the well-marked low-pressure area over the southeast Arabian Sea triggering very heavy rains in the south and central Kerala, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert in five districts and an orange alert in seven districts on Fri
IMD sounds red alert in five districts as Cyclone Tauktae likely to hit Kerala
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp