Abhishek Banerjee on one year of his role in 'Paatal Lok'

By Express News Service

Amazon Prime Video’s critically- acclaimed series Pataal Lok has completed a year. Created by Sudip Sharma, the investigative thriller boasted an array of powerful performances, from Jaideep Ahlawat’s wash-up cop to Neeraj Kabi’s primetime journalist. Also lauded for his performance was actor Abhishek Banerjee, who played the menacing Hatoda Tyagi.

Looking back on the show’s journey, Banerjee says, “Sudip sir went to watch Stree in theatre one day and he called me next day saying that he wanted me to try for Hatoda Tyagi!! He said, 'He saw a maniac in my eyes'. It was a shocker, I didn’t expect that, I stared at myself in the mirror looking for the maniac in me.”

Banerjee, who was also a casting director on the show, says he initially did not find the role exciting.

“Tyagi didn’t have many dialogues, even the screen time was less compared to other characters! I was half hearted about attempting the audition plus I was the casting director too so didn’t want to be in an embarrassing situation where I get to hear the news of my own rejection from the team.” However, producer Karnesh Sharma and Sudip convinced him to take the part.

“They were not liking the other options I presented to them for Hathoda's role! Finally after a long internal duel I gathered courage and gave the audition! I gave it my all but still was nervous when I finally sent them the test. Next morning Karnesh sir called, I picked it up anxiously and then I was told that they really like my audition and I am on for the part! Phew! That was such a relief. But it was only the beginning of a difficult yet beautiful journey,” Banerjee recalls. Abhishek was recently seen in the anthology film Ajeeb Dastaans. His upcoming projects are Rashmi Rocket, Bhediya, Aankh Micholi, Dostana 2 and Helmet.