STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Salman Khan's 'Radhe' hit by piracy on WhatsApp, Telegram; complaint filed with Cyber Cell

"Officials are actively tracking down phone numbers involved in the act of piracy and taking required legal action," the Zee statement said.

Published: 18th May 2021 06:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2021 06:06 PM   |  A+A-

A still from Salman Khan-starrer 'Radhe'.

A still from Salman Khan-starrer 'Radhe'.

By IANS

MUMBAI: Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. has filed an official complaint at the Cyber Cell, over pirated versions of the new Salman Khan-starrer "Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai" doing the rounds on messaging platforms such as WhatsApp and Telegram, according to a statement released on Tuesday.

"Officials are actively tracking down phone numbers involved in the act of piracy and taking required legal action," the Zee statement said.

ALSO READ | 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai' movie review - This Salman Khan-starrer is like a shot to the head

"Zee has also appealed to the public at large, seeking their support in bringing an end to piracy, not just for the film 'Radhe', but for any kind of content. Films create livelihood, employment and a source of income for millions of people working for the industry. Piracy being the biggest threat to the entertainment industry, curbs down this source of livelihood. Films also contribute to the economy with the taxes paid to the Government. People engaged in spreading the illegal version of the film, are not just embracing piracy, but are also negatively impacting the growth of the industry and the livelihoods of the people working for it round the clock," the statement further said.

"The appeal is being made to all responsible citizens, asking them to say no to piracy and to consume entertainment or information content only through official platforms," concluded the statement.

"Radhe" is Salman's release on Eid 2021, and the film had a pay-per-view release on May 13. The Prabhudeva directorial also features Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff and Randeep Hooda in pivotal roles. The film is based on the 2017 Korean action drama "The Outlaws".

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Salman Khan Radhe Radhe review Telegram Whatsapp Radhe leak Radhe privacy breach
India Matters
MD Sharvil Patel said the company hopes to supply 5 crore doses by the end of this year.
India could get fourth Covid vaccine as Zydus Cadila set to seek nod for ZyCoV-D
Family members react during the cremation of a COVID-19 victim outside a crematorium. (File Photo | PTI)
Covid deaths decelerating, data shows patients are being diagnosed late
Once the Central government gives its approval, children too will get  the Covid vaccine | Express
Children largely asymptomatic but capable of infecting coronavirus: VK Paul
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Google announces new privacy settings, AI tools and Android 12 Beta

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and former Health Minister K K Shailaja (File photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Pinarayi 2.0: KK Shailaja dropped in new cabinet, CM's son-in-law included
The recent view on discontinuing the use of plasma therapy comes a day after a meeting of ICMR-National Task Force for COVID-19. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Irrational and non-scientific': Centre drops plasma therapy as treatment for COVID 19 in IndiaPlas
Gallery
A barge with 273 personnel onboard has gone adrift off the Mumbai coast in cyclonic storm. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae batters Maharashtra; Navy pressed into action, Mumbai airport closed as nature reveals the ugly face 
HBO Max announced that the long-awaited unscripted special titled 'Friends: The Reunion' is set to air on the streaming service on May 27. Check out the list of guest stars who will be taking part in this epic reunion.
Friends Reunion: David Beckham to Kit Harington, check out the entire list of guest stars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp