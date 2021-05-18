STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Saloni Khanna to star in 'Broken But Beautiful 3'

Published: 18th May 2021 10:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2021 10:26 AM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actress Saloni Khanna

By Express News Service

Actor Saloni Khanna has been roped in to play a lead role in the upcoming web series, Broken But Beautiful 3.

Known for her work in shows like The Raikar Case and Cold Lassi Aur Chicken Masala, Saloni will share the screen with Sidharth Shukla and Sonia Rathee in the series.

Broken But Beautiful 3 follows the broken love story between Agastya, an aspiring director, and his muse Rumi. Saloni is set to play Maira Desai, Rumi’s younger sister. 

Speaking about the role, Saloni says, “The story of the show is very different from what I have done before. Also, my character is someone I look up to. She continues to care for her sister despite whatever the latter does to her. I love taking up characters that are challenging and this one just fits the bill perfectly.”

Directed by Priyanka Ghose, the series will stream on AltBalaji.

